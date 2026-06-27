Winds could reach 40km/h by Monday and Tuesday, with rough seas westward
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to see fair to partly cloudy weather on Saturday, with low clouds appearing over eastern areas and humidity rising overnight and into Sunday morning, the National Centre of Meteorology said.
There is a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas by Sunday morning. Winds will be light to moderate, becoming fresh at times westward, moving southeasterly to northwesterly at speeds of 10 to 20km/h and reaching 35km/h.
Sea conditions will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea on Saturday. In the Arabian Gulf, the second high tide will occur at 11:19pm, while the second low tide will be at 7:01am. In the Oman Sea, the first high tide will be at 9:16am, the second at 7:22pm, the first low tide at 2:44pm and the second at 2:28am.
On Sunday, the weather is forecast to remain fair to partly cloudy at times, with clouds that may become convective by afternoon over eastern areas. Humidity is expected by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist over some coastal and internal areas.
Winds on Sunday will be light to moderate, southwesterly to northwesterly, freshening at times and reaching 35km/h. The sea will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
On Monday and Tuesday, conditions are expected to stay fair to partly cloudy at times. Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times and reaching 40km/h, while the Arabian Gulf may become slight to moderate and rough at times westward.