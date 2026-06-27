Sea conditions will be slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea on Saturday. In the Arabian Gulf, the second high tide will occur at 11:19pm, while the second low tide will be at 7:01am. In the Oman Sea, the first high tide will be at 9:16am, the second at 7:22pm, the first low tide at 2:44pm and the second at 2:28am.