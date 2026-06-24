Heavy rain hits UAE's eastern region with more unsettled weather through the weekend

Motorists urged to stay cautious amid rain, dust and rough seas
Dubai: Moderated to heavy rainfall was reported along Thokka Road in the UAE's eastern region on Wednesday evening, as active convective (rainy) clouds swept across parts of the country and brought welcome but disruptive downpours to the east. The UAE Storm Centre shared footage of the rainfall on social media as residents across the country followed the developing weather closely.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a formal rain alert at 3:40 pm on Wednesday, 24 June, warning residents of a chance of convective cloud formation accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, and heavy at times, across some eastern areas. The alert window was set from 2:00 to 7:30pm. On the NCM's colour-coded hazard map, the affected zones across the eastern region were highlighted in orange, a level that signals hazardous weather events are expected and that residents should comply with advice issued by the relevant authorities.
The morning had already set a telling atmospheric tone. The lowest temperature recorded across the UAE on Wednesday was 24°C, registered at Bada Dafas in the Al Dhafra Region at 5:45 am, a relatively cool start that hinted at the unstable conditions building across the country.
By mid-afternoon, those conditions had translated into active and visible precipitation along the eastern coastline, with Thokka Road among the first locations to see significant rainfall accumulate on the ground.
Looking ahead to Thursday, 25 June, the NCM forecast describes fair to partly cloudy skies, with the probability of convective cloud formation developing by the afternoon, particularly across eastern and southern areas. Winds will be light to moderate southeasterly at first before shifting northwesterly, freshening at times across western areas and generating blowing dust that could reduce road visibility significantly. Speeds are expected to range between 10 and 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h during peak periods.
At sea on Thursday, conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf but turning rough at times, especially in the west. The Oman Sea will similarly see slight to moderate swells, with the potential for rougher patches. Mariners, fishermen, and those operating near the coastline are advised to exercise caution and consult updated maritime bulletins before departing.
Friday, 26 June, offers a partial reprieve from the convective activity, though the atmosphere will remain far from settled. Low clouds will develop along the eastern coast, and temperatures are forecast to ease slightly from midweek highs. As the evening progresses into Friday night and Saturday morning, humidity will rise noticeably, with mist expected to form over coastal and inland areas alike, a reminder that the season's character has shifted from the dry heat of earlier weeks. Winds on Friday will again carry the potential to raise blowing dust across western parts of the country, with gusts once more capable of reaching 40 km/h.
The NCM's rain alert also came with a clear safety message for motorists caught on the roads during wet or reduced-visibility conditions. Authorities urged drivers to use their vehicles only when absolutely necessary, to maintain headlights during conditions of limited visibility, and to drive carefully with full awareness of other road users.
Residents were also encouraged to follow official media channels and the NCM's own platforms for the latest updates, and to avoid circulating unverified information and rumours on social media.
While summer convective rainfall is not unheard of in the UAE's eastern and mountainous regions, the combination of active cloud formation, shifting winds, rising humidity, and the potential for blowing dust across multiple days makes this a notable weather window for residents and travellers alike.
Those with outdoor plans through the weekend are advised to remain flexible, and anyone in low-lying or flood-prone areas should stay alert during the afternoon hours on Thursday in particular, when convective activity is expected to be at its most intense.