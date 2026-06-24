Heavy rain hits UAE's eastern region with more unsettled weather through the weekend

Friday, 26 June, offers a partial reprieve from the convective activity, though the atmosphere will remain far from settled. Low clouds will develop along the eastern coast, and temperatures are forecast to ease slightly from midweek highs. As the evening progresses into Friday night and Saturday morning, humidity will rise noticeably, with mist expected to form over coastal and inland areas alike, a reminder that the season's character has shifted from the dry heat of earlier weeks. Winds on Friday will again carry the potential to raise blowing dust across western parts of the country, with gusts once more capable of reaching 40 km/h.