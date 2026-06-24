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UAE weather forecast: Rain, dust and fog as temperatures soar to 48°C

Convective clouds expected over eastern regions through weekend

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Rain expected again across UAE as humid conditions and fog expected through the weekend.
Rain expected again across UAE as humid conditions and fog expected through the weekend.
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The UAE is expected to see a mix of rain-bearing clouds, blowing dust, humid conditions and fog through the weekend, while temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 48°C in inland areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said Wednesday's weather would be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern parts of the country that could bring rainfall by the afternoon. Humid conditions are expected overnight and into Thursday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of mist formation.

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Light to moderate winds, reaching up to 45 kph in some areas, are expected to stir dust and sand, reducing visibility at times. Inland temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C, while coastal areas could see highs of up to 44°C.

Similar conditions are expected through Thursday, with a chance of afternoon showers in eastern regions and rough seas developing at times in the western Arabian Gulf. Temperatures are forecast to ease slightly on Friday as clouds build over mountainous areas, while humid conditions may lead to mist formation overnight and into Saturday morning.

By the weekend, fair to partly cloudy weather will prevail across most areas, with fog or mist possible in coastal regions during the early morning hours. Convective clouds could redevelop over eastern mountains on Sunday afternoon, while seas are expected to remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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