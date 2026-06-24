Convective clouds expected over eastern regions through weekend
The UAE is expected to see a mix of rain-bearing clouds, blowing dust, humid conditions and fog through the weekend, while temperatures are forecast to reach as high as 48°C in inland areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said Wednesday's weather would be fair to partly cloudy, with a chance of convective cloud formation over eastern parts of the country that could bring rainfall by the afternoon. Humid conditions are expected overnight and into Thursday morning across some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of mist formation.
Light to moderate winds, reaching up to 45 kph in some areas, are expected to stir dust and sand, reducing visibility at times. Inland temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C, while coastal areas could see highs of up to 44°C.
Similar conditions are expected through Thursday, with a chance of afternoon showers in eastern regions and rough seas developing at times in the western Arabian Gulf. Temperatures are forecast to ease slightly on Friday as clouds build over mountainous areas, while humid conditions may lead to mist formation overnight and into Saturday morning.
By the weekend, fair to partly cloudy weather will prevail across most areas, with fog or mist possible in coastal regions during the early morning hours. Convective clouds could redevelop over eastern mountains on Sunday afternoon, while seas are expected to remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.