Weather on Monday to remain generally fair, with clouds appearing over eastern areas
The UAE is expected to see rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday, accompanied by fog, mist and a drop in temperatures later in the week, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The forecaster said convective clouds are expected to develop from Tuesday afternoon, bringing showers to parts of the country, particularly in eastern areas, while humid conditions could lead to fog or mist formation in some coastal and inland regions.
Weather on Monday is forecast to remain generally fair, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially in western coastal and inland areas, raising the likelihood of fog and mist.
On Tuesday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective cloud build-up and rainfall expected during the afternoon. Similar conditions are forecast on Wednesday, when rain-bearing clouds are again likely to form over eastern regions.
The NCM said temperatures are expected to fall on Thursday, particularly in western parts of the country. Fresh north-westerly winds could also generate blowing dust in exposed areas, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf may become moderate and occasionally rough, especially in western waters.
Winds throughout the period are expected to range between 10 and 25 kph, with gusts reaching up to 40 kph in some areas.
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