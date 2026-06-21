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UAE weather update: Three days of rain expected from Tuesday, cooler temperatures by Thursday

Weather on Monday to remain generally fair, with clouds appearing over eastern areas

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The UAE will see rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday, accompanied by fog, mist and a drop in temperatures later in the week.
The UAE will see rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday, accompanied by fog, mist and a drop in temperatures later in the week.

The UAE is expected to see rainfall from Tuesday through Thursday, accompanied by fog, mist and a drop in temperatures later in the week, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The forecaster said convective clouds are expected to develop from Tuesday afternoon, bringing showers to parts of the country, particularly in eastern areas, while humid conditions could lead to fog or mist formation in some coastal and inland regions.

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Weather on Monday is forecast to remain generally fair, with clouds appearing over eastern areas. Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Tuesday morning, especially in western coastal and inland areas, raising the likelihood of fog and mist.

On Tuesday, skies will be fair to partly cloudy, with convective cloud build-up and rainfall expected during the afternoon. Similar conditions are forecast on Wednesday, when rain-bearing clouds are again likely to form over eastern regions.

The NCM said temperatures are expected to fall on Thursday, particularly in western parts of the country. Fresh north-westerly winds could also generate blowing dust in exposed areas, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf may become moderate and occasionally rough, especially in western waters.

Winds throughout the period are expected to range between 10 and 25 kph, with gusts reaching up to 40 kph in some areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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