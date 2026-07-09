Partly cloudy skies and winds of up to 40km/h expected before humid conditions return
Dubai: Partly cloudy skies, fresh winds and milder sea conditions are expected across the UAE on Thursday, while humidity is set to build overnight in the coming days, bringing an increased chance of fog and mist in some coastal and internal areas early next week.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), Thursday's weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, particularly over northern and eastern parts of the country, under the influence of a weak surface low-pressure system extending from the east and a weak upper-air low.
Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds are forecast to freshen at times, especially over western coastal waters, reaching speeds of up to 40km/h over coastal areas, 35km/h inland and 30km/h in the mountains. The Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate but may become rough at times westward, while the Oman Sea will remain slight.
Temperatures will range between 41°C and 35°C along the coast and islands, 47°C and 41°C inland, and 37°C to 31°C in mountainous areas. Minimum temperatures are expected to fall to between 24°C and 32°C, depending on the region.
The outlook for Friday and Saturday remains largely unchanged, with partly cloudy to fair conditions prevailing across most of the country.
Humid weather is expected at night and during the early morning over some coastal areas, while light to moderate winds may occasionally freshen to around 35km/h. Sea conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
From Sunday into Monday, humidity is expected to extend to some inland areas, increasing the probability of fog or mist formation during the early morning hours.
Daytime conditions will remain generally fair, with some clouds developing eastward, while northwesterly winds continue at 10–20km/h, occasionally reaching 30km/h. Sea conditions are expected to stay slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.