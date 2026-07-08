Temperatures will remain close to the seasonal average, reaching 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai, while inland areas including Al Ain, Liwa and Ras Al Khaimah are forecast to climb to 43°C. Humidity will be highest in coastal and island areas, reaching 90 per cent in Dalma, while Fujairah and the islands of Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb could see humidity levels of up to 85 per cent.