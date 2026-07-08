Temperatures will peak at 43°C inland as unsettled conditions persist
Dubai: Fair to partly cloudy skies will prevail across the UAE on Wednesday, with cloud cover increasing at times over the eastern and northern regions by night, while humid conditions are expected to develop along some coastal areas late at night and into Thursday morning, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM said south-westerly to north-westerly winds will remain light to moderate, strengthening at times and reaching up to 40km/h, with blowing dust expected across western areas during the daytime.
Temperatures will remain close to the seasonal average, reaching 40°C in Abu Dhabi and 39°C in Dubai, while inland areas including Al Ain, Liwa and Ras Al Khaimah are forecast to climb to 43°C. Humidity will be highest in coastal and island areas, reaching 90 per cent in Dalma, while Fujairah and the islands of Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb could see humidity levels of up to 85 per cent.
Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in western waters on Wednesday and Thursday as winds strengthen. The Oman Sea is expected to remain slight throughout the period.
The weather pattern is expected to remain largely unchanged over the following three days.
On Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy with occasional cloud cover over the northern and eastern regions. Winds will continue to freshen at times, particularly over western coastal waters, with gusts again reaching 40km/h.
Conditions will become slightly calmer on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and occasional cloud over the north and east. Winds are forecast to ease slightly, although they may still reach 35km/h at times.
By Saturday, fair to partly cloudy weather is expected to dominate across the country, with light to moderate north-westerly winds and relatively calm sea conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.