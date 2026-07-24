Humidity, fog and a slight drop in temperatures are expected from Sunday
The UAE is set for another intensely hot day on Friday, with temperatures expected to reach 49°C in inland areas, while coastal and island regions will see highs ranging from 39°C to 45°C, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Mountain areas are forecast to record temperatures between 33°C and 38°C. Conditions will remain fair to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds expected to develop over eastern parts of the country during the morning.
Light to moderate southeasterly to northwesterly winds will blow at 10–20km/h, with gusts reaching 30km/h, helping to stir up dust in exposed areas at times. The sea will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, offering generally calm conditions along the coast.
The NCM expects similar weather on Saturday, with fair skies prevailing across most of the country and low clouds lingering over eastern areas. Humidity is forecast to increase during the night and into Sunday morning, raising the likelihood of fog or mist forming over some coastal and inland areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, while seas are expected to stay slight.
A gradual change is forecast from Sunday, when temperatures are expected to ease slightly across much of the country. Humid conditions will persist overnight and into Monday morning, with another chance of fog or mist in low-lying areas. Winds will freshen at times, reaching 35km/h, although conditions are expected to remain generally fair.
On Monday, clouds are expected to build over eastern areas during the afternoon, while humidity will again increase overnight into Tuesday morning, bringing a further possibility of fog or mist over coastal and inland areas. The Arabian Gulf is forecast to become slight to moderate, while the Sea of Oman will remain slight.
By Tuesday, forecasters expect partly cloudy conditions, with convective clouds developing over eastern and southern parts of the country during the afternoon. These clouds could bring localised rainfall, marking the first notable chance of showers in the four-day outlook. Winds are expected to continue freshening at times, reaching up to 35km/h, while seas will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Sea of Oman.