When will the UAE weather actually cool down? Here's what to expect

Heatwaves and dusty winds to continue as UAE endures long, two-phase summer season
Abu Dhabi: With temperatures nearing 50C in parts of the UAE and forecasts pointing to another hot week, many residents may be wondering whether the country has reached the peak of summer. The short answer: not yet.
According to astronomy expert Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, the UAE is still in the first half of the summer season, which runs from 21 June to 10 August.
During this period, daytime temperatures typically range between 41C and 43C, with overnight lows of 27C to 31C, while dry conditions and the seasonal Al Barih north-westerly winds prevail.
Heatwaves remain likely over the coming weeks, with temperatures rising at least 3C above seasonal averages for two consecutive days and sometimes lasting up to six days or longer. In some parts of the country, daytime temperatures can exceed 50C, accompanied by the hot, dry Al Samoom winds.
The pattern begins to shift from 11 August as the second half of summer sets in. While temperatures remain high, humidity increases significantly, particularly in coastal areas, as the seasonal Al Koos winds develop.
The combination of heat and moisture also helps trigger convective cloud formation over the Hajar Mountains, bringing the familiar late-summer thunderstorms known locally as Al Rawaih.
For those waiting for noticeably cooler weather, the turning point comes with the autumnal equinox on 23 September. Al Jarwan said daytime temperatures generally begin to fall below 40C, while overnight temperatures drop below 25C, marking the start of a gradual transition towards milder conditions.
The first genuinely cool nights typically arrive from mid-October, when minimum temperatures fall below 20C. Cooler daytime weather follows later, with highs dropping below 30C between mid-November and mid-March, ushering in the UAE's most comfortable season.
The country's main rainy season usually runs from early November to the end of March. Autumn also brings a higher likelihood of morning fog and dew, particularly from mid-September to mid-November, as humidity remains elevated while temperatures continue their seasonal decline.