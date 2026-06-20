Temperatures could exceed 50°C in some inland areas this summer
Abu Dhabi: The UAE recorded its highest temperature of the day at 49.4°C in Sweihan, Al Ain, on Saturday, as the country prepared for the start of astronomical summer amid forecasts of continued intense heat and the possibility of temperatures exceeding 50°C in the coming weeks.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the temperature was recorded at 12:45pm local time. Other areas also experienced extreme heat, with Mezaira reaching 48.6°C, while Um Azimul and Mukhariz both recorded 48.3°C and Al Quaa reached 48.1°C.
The near-50°C readings came a day before the summer solstice, which marks the official start of summer according to astronomical calculations.
The Emirates Astronomy Society said the season will begin at 12:25pm UAE time on Sunday, when the Sun reaches its northernmost position directly above the Tropic of Cancer. The astronomical summer will continue until the autumn equinox around September 23.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the UAE is currently experiencing the longest days of the year, with daylight lasting up to 13 hours and 50 minutes between June 18 and June 24.
He said average daytime temperatures during the first half of summer, from June 21 to August 10, are expected to range between 41°C and 43°C, while overnight temperatures will remain between 27°C and 31°C.
Al Jarwan noted that the period is typically dominated by the seasonal "Barah" winds, which can generate dust and blowing sand, while occasional hot air masses may push temperatures at least three degrees above seasonal averages for several consecutive days. In some inland areas, temperatures could exceed 50°C.
During the second half of summer, from mid-August until late September, humidity levels are expected to increase significantly across much of the country. Moist "Kous" winds may also contribute to the formation of convective clouds over the Hajar Mountains, bringing seasonal thunderstorms to eastern regions.
Meanwhile, the National Centre of Meteorology forecast fair to partly cloudy weather on Sunday, particularly over eastern areas. Winds are expected to be light to moderate, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 46°C in Liwa and Ruwais, 44°C in Fujairah, 43°C in Sharjah and Ajman, and 42°C in Dubai, while humidity levels could climb to 80 per cent in Al Ain and 75 per cent in several coastal areas.
Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.