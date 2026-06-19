Temperatures stay well above 40°C as stable weather continues
Dubai: The UAE is set for another hot day on Friday, with temperatures expected to climb to as high as 46°C in inland areas, while generally fair conditions prevail across the country, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The weather forecast indicates clear to partly fair skies for most regions, with humid conditions developing overnight and into Saturday morning across some western coastal areas. Light to moderate winds are expected from the southeast to northeast, occasionally reaching speeds of up to 30 km/h.
Daytime temperatures are forecast to range between 40°C and 46°C inland, 37°C to 43°C along coastal and island areas, and 31°C to 36°C in mountainous regions. The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to remain relatively calm.
In the coming week, the weather is expected to remain largely stable through early next week, although humidity levels are likely to increase during the night and early morning hours, raising the possibility of mist or fog formation in some coastal and inland areas.
On Saturday, fair conditions will continue, with northwesterly winds strengthening at times and reaching up to 40 km/h. Sea conditions may become slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf.
By Sunday and Monday, partly cloudy skies are expected at times over eastern regions, while humid conditions persist overnight and during the early morning. Winds will remain generally light to moderate, occasionally freshening and reaching up to 35 km/h.
On Tuesday, cloud cover is expected to increase over eastern areas during the afternoon, while the chance of mist formation remains in some coastal locations by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will remain seasonally high, with generally calm to moderate sea conditions continuing across both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.