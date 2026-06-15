Stronger winds could trigger dusty spells and reduced visibility from Tuesday
Dubai: The UAE is set for another week of intense summer heat, with temperatures expected to reach 48°C in some inland areas on Monday, while stronger winds later in the week could bring dusty conditions and reduced visibility across parts of the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), Monday's weather will be generally fair, with low clouds expected over eastern regions. Winds will remain light to moderate, although they are forecast to freshen at times, particularly over coastal waters, where sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to become rough by late evening.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 43°C and 48°C in inland areas, while coastal and island regions can expect highs of 36°C to 42°C. Mountain areas will remain comparatively cooler, with temperatures reaching between 32°C and 37°C.
The forecast suggests a change in conditions from Tuesday, when stronger southwesterly to northwesterly winds are expected to lift dust across exposed areas. Temperatures are also likely to ease slightly, though blowing dust could affect visibility in some locations.
Dusty conditions are forecast to persist into Wednesday, accompanied by humid weather overnight and into Thursday morning across some coastal areas. Winds could reach 40km/h at times, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to remain rough to moderate before gradually improving.
By Thursday and Friday, the weather is expected to stabilise, with fair conditions prevailing across much of the country. Humidity levels will rise overnight and during the early morning hours in some coastal and inland areas, particularly in western regions, bringing a chance of mist formation.