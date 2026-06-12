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UAE weather: Dusty winds, humid nights and scorching inland heat ahead

NCM says inland areas will remain scorching through the weekend

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The UAE will see generally fair weather on Friday, with low cloud cover developing over eastern areas and temperatures climbing to as high as 47°C inland.
The UAE will see generally fair weather on Friday, with low cloud cover developing over eastern areas and temperatures climbing to as high as 47°C inland.
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Dubai: The UAE will see generally fair weather on Friday, with low cloud cover developing over eastern areas and temperatures climbing to as high as 47°C inland, according to the National Centre of Meteorology forecast. 

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Saturday morning across some coastal areas, raising the likelihood of fog or mist formation. 

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Light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly winds will prevail, occasionally freshening and generating blowing dust, particularly in western parts of the country. 

Wind speeds are forecast at 10-25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h in exposed areas. Sea conditions will remain slight to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea. 

Temperatures are expected to range between 36°C and 42°C along coastal areas and islands, while inland regions could record highs of 43°C to 47°C. Mountainous areas are forecast to see temperatures between 32°C and 37°C. 

Saturday is expected to remain largely fair, although partly cloudy conditions may develop over eastern regions. Humid weather is likely to persist overnight and into Sunday morning, with further chances of fog and mist along parts of the coast. Winds will ease slightly, while seas remain relatively calm. 

Sunday will bring little change, with fair skies dominating most areas. Humidity will continue to build overnight, particularly near the coast, as light to moderate winds shift from southeasterly to northwesterly directions. 

Conditions are forecast to become breezier on Monday, especially over the sea, where winds could reach 40 km/h at times. The Arabian Gulf may turn moderate to rough by late evening, while temperatures remain seasonally high. 

A slight respite from the heat is expected on Tuesday as temperatures edge lower across the country. Fresh northwesterly winds could again stir dust in open areas, while sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are forecast to become rough to moderate. 

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