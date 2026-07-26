Temperatures to ease as convective clouds, fog and fresh winds expected through midweek
The UAE is expected to see a further drop in temperatures on today, with a chance of afternoon rainfall over eastern areas as convective clouds develop, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The NCM said conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with humid weather developing overnight and into Monday morning, bringing the possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-westerly winds are forecast to freshen at times, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are forecast to reach between 42°C and 47°C in internal areas, 36°C to 41°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 37°C in the mountains. Winds are expected to reach up to 35 km/h inland and 40 km/h over mountainous areas.
The forecast for Monday through Thursday points to generally fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective cloud formation over eastern areas bringing a chance of afternoon rain on most days.
Fresh winds may occasionally raise dust, particularly on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while the sea is expected to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Tuesday's forecast also includes the possibility of convective clouds over southern areas, accompanied by a further drop in temperatures across northern coastal regions. Humid conditions at night and during the early morning hours are expected to continue, with fog or mist likely in some coastal areas.