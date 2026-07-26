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UAE weather forecast: cooler weather, chance of rain in eastern areas

Temperatures to ease as convective clouds, fog and fresh winds expected through midweek

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Weather conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with humid weather developing overnight and into Monday morning, bringing the possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas.
Weather conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with humid weather developing overnight and into Monday morning, bringing the possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas.
Gulf News Archive

The UAE is expected to see a further drop in temperatures on today, with a chance of afternoon rainfall over eastern areas as convective clouds develop, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said conditions would be fair to partly cloudy, with humid weather developing overnight and into Monday morning, bringing the possibility of fog or mist over some coastal and inland areas. Light to moderate south-easterly to north-westerly winds are forecast to freshen at times, while seas will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures are forecast to reach between 42°C and 47°C in internal areas, 36°C to 41°C along the coast and islands, and 33°C to 37°C in the mountains. Winds are expected to reach up to 35 km/h inland and 40 km/h over mountainous areas.

The forecast for Monday through Thursday points to generally fair to partly cloudy conditions, with convective cloud formation over eastern areas bringing a chance of afternoon rain on most days.

Fresh winds may occasionally raise dust, particularly on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while the sea is expected to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Tuesday's forecast also includes the possibility of convective clouds over southern areas, accompanied by a further drop in temperatures across northern coastal regions. Humid conditions at night and during the early morning hours are expected to continue, with fog or mist likely in some coastal areas.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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