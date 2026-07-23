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UAE temperatures set to hit 46°C through the weekend

Liwa is forecast to record the country's highest temperature on Thursday

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE temperatures set to hit 46°C through the weekend
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE is set for a spell of settled summer weather, with fair skies, light winds and calm seas expected to dominate through the weekend, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Low clouds are forecast to form over eastern areas during the morning hours, while northwesterly winds are expected to shift south-easterly later in the day, remaining generally light to moderate.

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Daytime temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-40s in inland areas, with Liwa forecast to reach 46°C and Al Ain 45°C on Thursday.

Coastal cities will be slightly cooler, with highs of 42°C in Abu Dhabi, 40°C in Dubai and 42°C in Sharjah.

Winds are expected to blow at 10-20kph, occasionally reaching 30kph, while both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will remain slight.

The settled pattern is expected to continue on Friday, with little change in temperatures or cloud cover.

Light to moderate northwesterly winds will once again become south-easterly later in the day, while seas are forecast to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Conditions will become marginally breezier over the weekend, particularly on Saturday and Sunday, when winds are expected to freshen at times, increasing to 10-25kph with gusts of up to 35kph.

Despite the stronger breeze, the weather is forecast to remain fair, with morning low cloud over eastern regions and only a slight to moderate sea state in the Arabian Gulf by Sunday.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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