Runoff reported near Al Dhaid after forecasters warned of intense convective clouds
Sharjah: Heavy rain swept across Al Dhaid and Suhaila in Sharjah on Saturday afternoon, with reports of flowing wadis and intense downpours after the UAE's National Center of Meteorology (NCM) warned of convective cloud activity across parts of the country's east.
The NCM had forecast the development of convective clouds accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, with the possibility of heavy showers in some areas until 7pm. on Saturday.
Videos and updates circulating from Al Dhaid showed torrential rain, lightning and thunder, while runoff was reported in wadis near Al Dhaid and the Suhaila area of Sharjah.
Saturday's weather was expected to remain generally fair elsewhere, with temperatures easing slightly and low clouds developing over eastern areas during the morning.
The NCM also warned of humid conditions overnight and into Sunday morning, with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and inland areas.
Winds were forecast to remain light to moderate, reaching up to 30 km/h, while seas were expected to stay slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
NCM said temperatures are likely to decline further on Sunday, with another chance of fog by Monday morning.
Convective clouds are expected to redevelop over eastern and southern regions from Monday through Wednesday, bringing the possibility of afternoon rainfall, fresh winds reaching up to 40 km/h, blowing dust in exposed areas and occasionally rough seas in parts of the Arabian Gulf.