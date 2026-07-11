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UAE forecast: Fair weather today, temperatures to hit 47°C

Fair weather to continue with fog, convective clouds and fresh winds expected this week

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Temperatures are forecast to range between 42°C and 47°C inland, 37°C to 41°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 37°C in mountainous areas.
Temperatures are forecast to range between 42°C and 47°C inland, 37°C to 41°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 37°C in mountainous areas.
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Abu Dhabi: Fair to partly cloudy skies will prevail across the UAE on Saturday, with temperatures reaching 47°C in inland areas, while humid conditions are expected to develop overnight and into Sunday morning over parts of the coast, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The NCM said light to moderate winds will blow from the southwest to northwest, becoming fresh at times in eastern areas, with speeds of 10 to 25km/h, reaching 35km/h. Seas will remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures are forecast to range between 42°C and 47°C inland, 37°C to 41°C along the coast and islands, and 32°C to 37°C in mountainous areas.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy on Sunday, with humid conditions at night and early Monday bringing a chance of mist over some coastal and inland areas. Winds will remain light to moderate, reaching up to 30km/h, while sea conditions are expected to stay slight.

On Monday, partly cloudy skies will continue, with humidity overnight and into Tuesday morning increasing the likelihood of fog or mist across parts of the coast and interior.

By Tuesday, clouds are expected to develop over eastern parts of the country during the afternoon and could become convective, while humid conditions overnight may bring fog or mist to western coastal areas. Southeasterly to northeasterly winds are forecast to freshen, reaching 35km/h, with seas remaining slight to moderate.

On Wednesday, partly cloudy conditions will persist, with convective cloud development possible over eastern and southern areas during the afternoon. Winds are expected to strengthen at times, reaching 40km/h and potentially causing blowing dust, while sea conditions will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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