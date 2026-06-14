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UAE weather: Rare summer rain transforms eastern region into waterfall scenes

Showers hit Khorfakkan and Fujairah routes during one of the hottest weeks

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Light to moderate showers were reported along the Khorfakkan Road and areas near Sheikh Khalifa Road leading to Fujairah
Light to moderate showers were reported along the Khorfakkan Road and areas near Sheikh Khalifa Road leading to Fujairah
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Fujairah: Rainfall swept parts of the UAE's eastern region on Sunday, bringing an unusual midsummer weather scene to a country where temperatures are forecast to approach 47C in the coming days.

Light to moderate showers were reported along the Khorfakkan Road and areas near Sheikh Khalifa Road leading to Fujairah, making it the first summer rainfall of the season in parts of the country.

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Videos shared on social media showed rain falling across mountainous stretches of the eastern region, while seasonal waterfalls reappeared in some wadis and elevated terrain. Residents and visitors were seen enjoingy the cooler conditions, with many stopping along scenic routes to watch the flowing water and capture the rare summer spectacle.

While the UAE's eastern mountains occasionally receive summer rainfall, the sight of rain and flowing waterfalls in mid-June comes as much of the country braces for some of its hottest weather of the season.

The showers were largely confined to the eastern and mountainous regions, which are more susceptible to convective cloud formation during the warmer months. The combination of rugged terrain, rising temperatures and moisture can occasionally trigger localised rainfall despite the onset of summer.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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