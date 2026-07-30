Left lane on E11 in Al Dhafra towards Abu Dhabi to close from July 31 to August 8
The Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced the temporary closure of the left lane on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11) heading towards Abu Dhabi in the Al Dhafra region.
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The closure will take effect on Friday, July 31, and remain in place until Saturday, August 8, as part of traffic management measures.
Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow temporary traffic signs and comply with speed limits and instructions in the affected area to ensure the safety of all road users during the closure period.