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Abu Dhabi announces partial closure on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Int'l Road in Al Dhafra

Left lane on E11 in Al Dhafra towards Abu Dhabi to close from July 31 to August 8

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Abu Dhabi announces partial closure on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Int'l Road in Al Dhafra

The Abu Dhabi Mobility has announced the temporary closure of the left lane on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed International Road (E11) heading towards Abu Dhabi in the Al Dhafra region.

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The closure will take effect on Friday, July 31, and remain in place until Saturday, August 8, as part of traffic management measures.

Motorists have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow temporary traffic signs and comply with speed limits and instructions in the affected area to ensure the safety of all road users during the closure period.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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