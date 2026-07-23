Delegation joins WCTR 2026 to explore transport innovation and road safety solutions
Abu Dhabi: A delegation from Abu Dhabi Police and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) took part in the World Conference on Transport Research (WCTR 2026) in France as part of efforts to strengthen international cooperation and explore the latest developments in transport and road safety.
The participation reflects Abu Dhabi Police’s commitment to keeping pace with global advances in smart mobility and transport, while benefiting from international expertise to further improve policing operations, road safety and public services.
During the conference, the delegation reviewed a range of scientific studies, research papers and technical presentations covering the latest developments in road safety and the transport sector.
The event also showcased innovative solutions and research aimed at supporting future transport policies and improving traffic safety through evidence-based approaches.
The conference brought together experts, researchers and specialists from around the world, providing a platform to exchange knowledge and discuss emerging trends in transport planning, smart mobility and road safety.
Abu Dhabi Police said participating in international conferences provides an opportunity to learn from successful global experiences, strengthen partnerships and exchange expertise with academic institutions, research organisations and specialist bodies.
The force added that these efforts support its strategic priority of “Smart Road Safety”, which focuses on using innovation, technology and international best practices to enhance traffic safety and improve the overall transport system.
The participation also forms part of Abu Dhabi Police’s wider efforts to adopt modern solutions that contribute to safer roads and support the emirate’s vision of developing a smart, sustainable and efficient transport network.