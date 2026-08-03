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Abu Dhabi steps up push for autonomous transport

Workshops bring together industry leaders to shape smart mobility across air, sea and land

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Experts discuss safe rollout of autonomous systems across key transport sectors.
Experts discuss safe rollout of autonomous systems across key transport sectors.

Abu Dhabi: As part of Abu Dhabi's vision for smart mobility, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has organised a series of workshops on smart and autonomous transport across the air, maritime and land sectors.

The sessions were attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, senior government officials and representatives from the private sector.

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The workshops aim to strengthen the emirate's infrastructure, regulatory framework and operational readiness for the adoption of smart mobility technologies.

Drone operators

One workshop focused on the drone ecosystem as part of Abu Dhabi Mobility's wider awareness campaign, which includes programmes and initiatives to encourage compliance with regulations and promote responsible drone operations.

The session provided a platform for direct engagement with drone operators, allowing participants to discuss challenges facing the sector and explore ways to improve regulatory procedures and operational efficiency.

More than 60 government and private drone-operating organisations took part, with over 100 representatives attending.

Participants were also introduced to the deployed Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management (UTM) system and its upgraded platform, designed to improve operational efficiency and strengthen oversight of drone operations.

Autonomous maritime transport

With the participation of Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, Abu Dhabi Mobility also hosted a dedicated workshop on autonomous maritime transport.

The workshop forms part of the Centre's broader efforts to strengthen collaboration across the maritime sector and support Abu Dhabi's ambition to become a leading global maritime hub.

More than 25 government and private organisations, represented by over 60 participants, attended the session. Discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between regulators, developers and operators, while addressing the regulatory and operational challenges of introducing autonomous maritime transport in the emirate.

Dr Al Kuwaiti said current efforts are focused on developing the maritime sector and preparing it for the adoption of autonomous technologies while addressing operational and regulatory challenges.

"The outcomes of this workshop will directly contribute to the development of regulatory and legislative frameworks that keep pace with rapid technological advancements, enhance the competitiveness of the maritime sector, and strengthen collaboration among stakeholders," he said.

He added that the initiative would support Abu Dhabi's economic growth and reinforce its position as a leading global maritime hub.

Autonomous freight and delivery vehicles

The Centre also organised a specialised workshop on the future of autonomous heavy vehicles and delivery vehicles, attended by Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, along with more than 60 representatives from government and private organisations.

The discussions centred on aligning regulations, integrating technologies and infrastructure, and strengthening public-private partnerships to support the safe deployment of autonomous freight and delivery vehicles.

Officials also reviewed Abu Dhabi's roadmap for adopting autonomous heavy and delivery vehicles, highlighting progress made so far, technical and operational requirements, and future opportunities.

Leading companies delivered presentations on emerging technologies and industry developments. The workshop concluded with several recommendations, including:

  • Developing regulatory and legislative frameworks to support autonomous vehicle operations.

  • Creating an integrated ecosystem for autonomous transport.

  • Identifying operational challenges and practical solutions.

  • Establishing an implementation roadmap with clear timelines.

  • Defining infrastructure and technical requirements.

  • Exploring investment opportunities and strategic public-private partnerships.

Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said developing an integrated smart transport ecosystem is central to Abu Dhabi's efforts to modernise its air, maritime and land transport sectors.

"These efforts are focused on aligning stakeholders' priorities and strengthening collaboration between the public and private sectors. This will support the development of advanced regulatory and operational frameworks that keep pace with technological progress while achieving the highest standards of safety, efficiency and sustainability," he said.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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