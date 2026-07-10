Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of ITC, said, "The inauguration of the central control room represents a key milestone in the development of the regulatory framework for autonomous vehicles in Abu Dhabi. It responds to the rapid adoption of smart mobility technologies, which require an advanced supervisory system to ensure real-time monitoring and efficient risk management. Through this control room, we establish an integrated approach combining technical capabilities and regulatory frameworks, enhancing the emirate’s readiness to operate autonomous vehicles within a safe and organised environment that builds trust and road safety."