Major UAE banks offer flexible instalments - check eligibility before applying
Dubai: Receiving a traffic fine can be frustrating, especially when several violations accumulate over time. To make payments more manageable, Dubai Police offers an instalment service that allows eligible motorists to spread the cost of their traffic fines over several months without paying interest.
Here’s how the Dubai Police traffic fine instalment scheme works, who is eligible, how to apply, and the benefits of paying fines in instalments.
Dubai Police allows vehicle owners to pay eligible traffic fines through monthly instalments using a credit card or direct debit arrangement, subject to the terms and conditions of participating banks.
The service is designed to help motorists settle outstanding fines without having to make a large one-off payment. Depending on the bank and approval criteria, fines can be divided into interest-free instalments over a period of three, six or 12 months. All payments required to be completed within one year.
To use the Dubai Police instalment service, the total value of the traffic fines must be at least Dh3,000. Motorists with fines below this threshold will need to settle the amount through the standard payment methods available via Dubai Police.
For many drivers, paying traffic fines in instalments can provide greater financial flexibility and help avoid budget pressures associated with a large lump-sum payment.
Some of the key benefits include:
Interest-free repayment options through participating banks.
Flexible payment periods of three, six or 12 months.
Improved cash flow management, allowing motorists to spread costs over time.
Convenient online application process through Dubai Police channels.
Avoidance of payment delays, which could impact vehicle-related transactions and services.
By breaking down larger traffic fine amounts into manageable monthly payments, motorists can settle their obligations while maintaining better control over their finances.
Motorists can apply for the instalment service online through the Dubai Police website - www.dubaipolice.gov.ae . Simply visit the Traffic Fines Inquiry and Payment service, enter your vehicle or number plate details, and view your outstanding fines.
Select the fines you wish to pay, choose the "Pay via Direct Debit Instalments" option, and enter the required information, including your Emirates ID and bank details.
The system will then display participating banks that support the instalment programme.
Once you submit your request, it will be reviewed by the selected bank. If approved, your fines will be divided into monthly instalments according to the agreed repayment period.
Note: Before applying, ensure that your fines meet the eligibility requirements and confirm that your bank participates in the programme.
Before applying, motorists should be aware of several important conditions:
The minimum fine amount must be Dh3,000.
The service is available only for traffic fines issued by Dubai Police.
Traffic fines issued in other emirates or GCC countries are not eligible.
The Emirates ID used for the application must belong to the registered vehicle owner.
Bank approval is required before the instalment plan can be activated.
All Dubai Police fines linked to the vehicle owner must typically be settled together when using the instalment service.
Several UAE banks participate in the Dubai Police traffic fine instalment programme. These may include major institutions such as First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) and other participating UAE banks
As participating banks and eligibility criteria may change, motorists are advised to contact their bank directly or check the latest information on the Dubai Police website before applying.