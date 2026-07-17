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Caught on camera: Dubai Police expose driver speeding at 230km/hr, facing Dh50,000 fine

Dubai Police punish driver who removed plates to dodge smart traffic systems

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Caught on camera: Dubai Police expose driver speeding at 230km/hr, facing Dh50,000 fine

Dubai Police have taken action against a reckless driver who removed his vehicle’s licence plates in an attempt to evade smart traffic monitoring systems.

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In a social media post sharing video footage of the incident, Dubai Police said the driver was caught travelling at speeds exceeding 230km/hr, endangering his life and the lives of other road users.

The driver has been summoned, with authorities applying measures under Decree No. 30 of 2023 on vehicle impoundment, which includes a Dh50,000 fine.

Dubai Police warned motorists that attempts to bypass traffic surveillance systems, remove licence plates or engage in dangerous driving will be dealt with firmly.

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crimeUAE traffic finesDubai Police

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