Caught on camera: Dubai Police expose driver speeding at 230km/hr, facing Dh50,000 fine

Dubai Police punish driver who removed plates to dodge smart traffic systems
Dubai Police have taken action against a reckless driver who removed his vehicle’s licence plates in an attempt to evade smart traffic monitoring systems.
In a social media post sharing video footage of the incident, Dubai Police said the driver was caught travelling at speeds exceeding 230km/hr, endangering his life and the lives of other road users.
The driver has been summoned, with authorities applying measures under Decree No. 30 of 2023 on vehicle impoundment, which includes a Dh50,000 fine.
Dubai Police warned motorists that attempts to bypass traffic surveillance systems, remove licence plates or engage in dangerous driving will be dealt with firmly.