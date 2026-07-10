GoPro HERO13 Black review: Still the action camera to beat for summer travel

Summer trips are when an action camera earns its place in your bag. From snorkelling holidays to mountain trails and city breaks, the GoPro HERO13 Black remains the model most travellers will recognise, and for good reason. It is not a complete redesign, but it refines a formula that already worked well. For travellers who want dependable video quality, class leading stabilisation and a huge range of accessories, it remains one of the strongest choices available.

Key facts

Best for: Travel, adventure sports, family holidays and outdoor creators. Bottom line: A polished action camera with excellent stabilisation, dependable waterproofing and one of the widest accessory ecosystems available.

What you get

One of the biggest additions is compatibility with the new HB Series Lens Mods, including Macro, Ultra Wide and Anamorphic options. These accessories expand what the camera can do without replacing the camera itself. While they are optional purchases, they give experienced users more creative flexibility than earlier GoPro generations offered.

The camera is waterproof to 10 metres without an additional housing, making it suitable for swimming, snorkelling and beach holidays. A removable lens cover adds another layer of protection, while the folding mounting fingers remain compatible with GoPro's extensive collection of mounts built up over many years. The latest model also introduces a magnetic mounting option, making it much quicker to swap between tripods, helmets and chest mounts during a busy day of filming.

The HERO13 Black continues with GoPro's familiar compact design, making it easy to slip into a backpack or jacket pocket without taking up much space. It records video at up to 5.3K resolution, captures 27MP still images and uses GoPro's HyperSmooth 6.0 electronic stabilisation to keep footage steady while moving. According to GoPro, the camera also supports HDR video, GPS recording, Wi Fi 6 connectivity and burst slow motion modes reaching up to 400fps at lower resolutions.

How it performs

Video quality remains the HERO13 Black's biggest strength. In bright daylight, footage is crisp, colourful and detailed, making it well suited to beaches, hiking trails and sightseeing. The 5.3K resolution leaves plenty of room for cropping while still producing sharp 4K output for social media or larger displays. TechRadar found that the camera delivers polished image quality, with improved HDR support and useful slow motion upgrades over the previous model.

HyperSmooth 6.0 continues to be among the best stabilisation systems in the action camera market. Walking through crowded streets, riding bicycles or filming from moving vehicles all produce remarkably smooth footage without requiring a separate gimbal. This makes a noticeable difference for travellers who simply want to press record and enjoy the experience instead of worrying about camera shake.

For UAE travellers, waterproofing and durability are practical advantages rather than headline features. Beach holidays, pool days and desert excursions often expose equipment to sand, water and high temperatures. Independent reviewers report that the updated battery and thermal improvements help extend recording time compared with earlier models, although long recordings at maximum settings can still reduce battery life more quickly in hot weather. Carrying a spare battery remains sensible for full day excursions.