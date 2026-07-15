Samsung could be taking a 'less hardware, more software”approach.
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series may still be fresh in the spotlight, but the rumour mill has already moved on to the next big thing. The Galaxy S27 lineup is still months away from an official reveal, yet early leaks suggest Samsung could be preparing some notable changes, from a redesigned Ultra camera setup to a new Pro model that could shake up the lineup.
If the rumours are accurate, the Galaxy S27 family may just rethink what each model stands for.
For years, Samsung’s Ultra phones have been known for their impressive multi-camera setups. But the Galaxy S27 Ultra could reportedly break tradition by moving from four rear cameras to three.
The rumoured setup includes:
A next-generation 200MP main camera
A 50MP ultrawide camera with autofocus
A 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom
The biggest change: Samsung may reportedly drop the traditional 3x optical zoom lens and instead rely on the high-resolution 200MP sensor and computational photography to cover mid-range zoom needs, according to Tech Radar.
In other words, Samsung could be taking a “less hardware, more software” approach.
As for those dramatic social media renders showing a bold horizontal “visor-style” camera design, fans may want to keep expectations in check. According to tipster Lanzuk,by SamMobile, those concepts do not represent Samsung’s confirmed design direction. The company is reportedly testing multiple prototypes while balancing aesthetics, performance and production costs.
The biggest surprise in the rumours is the possible arrival of a fourth model: the Galaxy S27 Pro.
Expected to sit between the Plus and Ultra versions, the Pro model could target users who want premium features without carrying around Samsung’s largest phone.
The reported idea is simple: Ultra-like performance, without the built-in S Pen.
The Galaxy S27 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.47-inch AMOLED display and an upgraded 16MP front camera, potentially making it an appealing option for users who want flagship power in a slightly more manageable package.
While Samsung appears to be expanding its lineup, its processor strategy could become the biggest talking point.
Reports suggest Samsung may increase the use of its own Exynos chips, with the rumoured Exynos 2700 expected to be built on Samsung Foundry’s second-generation 2nm process.
The chip is also tipped to feature a new “Side-by-Side” packaging design, placing the processor and RAM closer together to improve heat management and efficiency.
The catch? Processor availability could depend on where you live.
Rumoured processor split:
Galaxy S27: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in the US; Exynos 2700 in global markets
Galaxy S27 Plus: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in the US; Exynos 2700 globally
Galaxy S27 Pro: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 in the US; Exynos 2700 globally
Galaxy S27 Ultra: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 worldwide
For buyers outside the US hoping the Galaxy S27 Pro could be an affordable Ultra alternative, this could be disappointing news. Those who prioritise Qualcomm’s top-tier GPU and modem performance may still have to look at the Ultra model.
Not every rumour is about bigger numbers and faster chips.
One of the more useful potential upgrades is Samsung’s reported plan to bring Privacy Display technology across the Galaxy S27 range. The feature uses a built-in filter to reduce side-angle visibility, making it harder for people nearby to peek at your screen.
If Samsung introduces this across all models rather than limiting it to the Ultra, it could become one of the lineup’s most everyday-useful improvements.
One of the biggest Galaxy S27 rumours is the possible arrival of a fourth model: the Galaxy S27 Pro. The device is expected to sit between the Plus and Ultra models, targeting users who want premium specifications without the larger Ultra form factor or integrated S Pen.
Leaks suggest the S27 Pro could feature a display around 6.47 inches and share some high-end camera hardware with the Ultra model, although details remain unconfirmed.
Samsung has not officially announced the Galaxy S27 series, but leaks suggest the lineup could arrive in early 2027, following the company’s usual annual flagship cycle.
For now, the Galaxy S27 rumours paint a picture of a lineup built around trade-offs: fewer cameras but smarter processing, a possible new Pro model, and a processor strategy that could once again divide Galaxy fans depending on where they live.
These are leaks and rumours, nothing has been confirmed by Samsung yet.
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