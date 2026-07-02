Samsung drops new Galaxy Z Fold 8 teasers: Wider design clues and camera questions follow

Recently, Samsung wiped its main Instagram grids promising something big to come
If you scrolled through Samsung’s social media late Monday night, you might have briefly wondered whether something had gone wrong.
Samsung wiped its main Instagram grids—@SamsungMobile and @SamsungMobileUSA, leaving nothing but empty squares and a lot of curiosity in their wake. It wasn't hacked, and there was no glitch.
By Tuesday, the emptiness didn’t last long. The blank canvas slowly filled with a handful of carefully staged posts, just six in total, that together formed a simple line:
'New shape. New joy'. For anyone following smartphone leaks, the hint lands quickly. Samsung appears to be teasing a major redesign for its next foldable lineup, likely the Galaxy Z Fold 8, without actually saying it outright.
Instead of specs or keynote-style hype, the company is leaning into something far more playful: visual puzzles.
The posts don’t explain much, perhaps that's the point.
Short, stylised clips show everyday objects reimagined into slightly unfamiliar forms. The captions are even more suggestive:
“A sweet new shape that cuts to what matters and feels just right.”
“A whole new slice.”
“A sweet reveal.”
And the message behind it is fairly clear: something about the Fold is changing shape.
Look closely enough, and the visuals start to give themselves away.
Several clips appear to trim down the familiar silhouette of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, suggesting a device that is shorter and wider than before. The detail lines up neatly with recent leaks pointing to a redesigned form factor for the Fold 8, alongside rumours of a separate “Ultra” model that keeps a more traditional shape.
Samsung isn’t confirming anything yet, of course.
Among the abstract visuals, one video stands out.
Titled “Bold Stroke. New Shape,” it features bold splashes of purple, pink, and gold, colours already doing the rounds in rumour circles. The clip then lands on a graphic that closely resembles previously leaked Galaxy Z Fold 8 wallpaper artwork, complete with a prominent “8”.
At that point, the guessing game gets significantly easier.
Right now, nothing is confirmed about the camera, but leaks, as always, have a lot to say.
Leaks surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide point to a deliberate split in design philosophy.
The Ultra is expected to be the engineering showcase, slim at around 4.1mm when unfolded, powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and weighing roughly 215g. It refines the familiar Fold formula rather than reinventing it, focusing on thinness and flagship consistency.
The Wide model, however, is where Samsung seems to be experimenting with usability. A lighter 201g frame, a 4,800mAh battery, and a redesigned 5.4-inch outer display with a more conventional 4:3 aspect ratio suggest a phone that behaves less like a tall, narrow slab and more like a standard smartphone when closed.
Inside, its 7.6-inch display leans into a wider canvas designed to reduce the awkward letterboxing that often breaks immersion in foldables.
Even more interesting is what’s happening beneath the display surface. Reports suggest the Ultra and Wide may not even share identical inner display construction, with the Wide using a thicker ultra-thin glass layer (around 60μm compared to 45μm on the Ultra). That difference could influence durability, but also something far more subtle: how visible the crease feels in everyday use.
Samsung Display has already shown off nearly crease-free concepts at CES, but whether that technology is fully ready for mass-market devices remains the unanswered question of this cycle.
This is a slight shift from Samsung’s usual approach.
Rather than a straightforward “Unpacked coming soon” teaser, the company is using its social channels to share hints in stages, encouraging fans to interpret the clues before the official reveal.
It’s a more interactive approach to pre-launch marketing, designed to build engagement ahead of the announcement.
There’s still no confirmed date on Samsung’s channels, but industry reports continue to suggest a mid-summer launch, with July 22 widely mentioned.