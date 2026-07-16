Galaxy Z Fold 8: Samsung reveals design and camera upgrades in latest Spider-Man promo

Spider-Man's phone takes a beating as he battles crime
Samsung may have just let Spider-Man do the teasing for it.
In a new Sony/Marvel Studios teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the company appears to have offered an early glimpse of its soon-to-be-announced wide-body Galaxy Z Fold 8. The teaser ends with the line, “A brand new shape for a brand new day” — a not-so-subtle hint at the wider foldable Samsung has been rumoured to launch for months.
The setup is suitably Peter Parker. Spider-Man's phone takes a beating as he battles crime, making the case for a device built to survive the chaos of superhero life. The teaser also offers a behind-the-scenes look at Peter switching from Sony to a Galaxy phone, with the Fabricator creating a range of devices designed to withstand his rather unusually destructive lifestyle.
There is also a brief tease for the Galaxy Z Flip 8. But the real star of the ad is the Galaxy Z Fold 8, even if Samsung has deliberately blurred it out. The device is described as having a “new shape”, strongly suggesting the wider foldable expected to launch as the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Samsung had already begun dropping hints earlier this week, sharing a promotional image tied to Galaxy Unpacked and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The image appeared to show a thin but noticeably wide frame, a dual rear-camera setup and hardware buttons positioned closer to the top edge.
For a change, Samsung is expected to launch three new foldable phones this year. The lineup could include two new Galaxy Z Fold 8 models: a wider-screen variant with a passport-style design, similar in shape to the Huawei Pura X Max, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.
The wider model is expected to offer a more phone-like outer display and a tablet-like inner screen. Instead of the familiar tall, narrow cover screen found on many foldables, the new design is shorter and wider, making it feel more natural to use when closed, much like a passport. The original Google Pixel Fold took a similar approach.
The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also expected to join the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, although the clamshell foldable could reportedly be the final model in Samsung's foldable lineup.
All three new foldables are expected to debut at Galaxy Unpacked in London on July 22. The timing is particularly interesting for foldable fans, with Apple's first foldable iPhone — reportedly featuring a wider display — also expected to arrive later this year.
The foldables are unlikely to be the only stars of the event. Samsung is also expected to showcase the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.
The company's first “Galaxy Glasses”, smart glasses powered by Google's Android XR platform, could also receive an official release date.
Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit cinemas on July 31, 2026. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ, alongside Jon Bernthal, Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas.