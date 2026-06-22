Samsung Z Fold 8 vs Apple iPhone Fold: Camera, battery and design leaks — which could fit your needs better?

The Ultra is expected to be the engineering showcase
Samsung and Apple are operating on different philosophies for what a 'folding phone' should feel like. And if recent FCC filings and a fresh wave of Apple leaks are anything to go by, the next clash in the premium smartphone space is shaping up to be less about specs and more about identity.
Samsung’s next-generation foldable lineup, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, Galaxy Z Flip 8, along with the Galaxy Watch 9 has now cleared FCC certification, a regulatory step that effectively signals one thing: the hardware is locked in.
That may sound procedural, but it’s actually the point where ambition meets finality. Once devices pass this stage, major design overhauls are off the table.
According to Forbes, the filings don’t reveal new features outright, but they do confirm the scale of Samsung’s rollout. Multiple foldables are arriving together in the US, alongside new wearables, suggesting a synchronized ecosystem push rather than staggered experimentation.
Leaks surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide point to a deliberate split in design philosophy.
The Ultra is expected to be the engineering showcase, slim at around 4.1mm when unfolded, powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging, and weighing roughly 215g. It refines the familiar Fold formula rather than reinventing it, focusing on thinness and flagship consistency.
The Wide model, however, is where Samsung seems to be experimenting with usability. A lighter 201g frame, a 4,800mAh battery, and a redesigned 5.4-inch outer display with a more conventional 4:3 aspect ratio suggest a phone that behaves less like a tall, narrow slab and more like a standard smartphone when closed.
Inside, its 7.6-inch display leans into a wider canvas designed to reduce the awkward letterboxing that often breaks immersion in foldables.
Even more interesting is what’s happening beneath the display surface. Reports suggest the Ultra and Wide may not even share identical inner display construction, with the Wide using a thicker ultra-thin glass layer (around 60μm compared to 45μm on the Ultra). That difference could influence durability, but also something far more subtle: how visible the crease feels in everyday use.
Samsung Display has already shown off nearly crease-free concepts at CES, but whether that technology is fully ready for mass-market devices remains the unanswered question of this cycle.
If there is one detail that defines the next phase of foldables, it is the crease.
Samsung’s strategy appears split: One device prioritising refinement, the other potentially leaning into structural changes that may affect how the display ages, feels, and flexes. That’s where the Fold 8 Ultra vs Wide comparison becomes more than cosmetic.
While Samsung expands its foldable portfolio, Apple’s long-rumoured entry, often referred to as the “iPhone Ultra” in leaks is taking shape in a very different narrative.
Instead of multiple variants, Apple appears to be building a single, tightly controlled foldable device. Early renders and hands-on dummy previews suggest a book-style foldable with a wider-than-usual aspect ratio, leaning toward a more tablet-like experience when open.
The design language is unmistakably Apple: Minimal colour options (reportedly just black and white), a clean camera plateau inspired by the iPhone Air aesthetic, and a focus on extreme thinness, around 4.5mm unfolded, according to leaks.
But the real pitch isn’t hardware alone. It’s the promise of solving what Android foldables have struggled with for years: the crease and long-term durability.
Apple is reportedly using an “over-engineered” hinge system paired with a flexible display designed to minimise visible folding lines.
Unlike Samsung’s expanding ecosystem approach, Apple’s foldable is expected to sit above its Pro lineup rather than replace it.
Leaks suggest a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.3-inch cover screen, positioning it somewhere between phone and iPad mini in daily use. Internally, it is expected to push flagship territory hard: A20 Pro chip, 12GB RAM, dual 48MP rear cameras, and a battery exceeding 5,500mAh.
But perhaps the most important shift is software. Apple is expected to adapt iOS into a more fluid, iPad-like multitasking system, split views, adaptive layouts, and deeper app flexibility that finally acknowledges that a foldable isn’t just a phone that opens, but a device that changes its identity mid-use.
If the current leaks and filings are accurate, Samsung and Apple appear to be taking noticeably different routes with foldables, not in competition terms, but in strategy.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Fold 8 Wide suggest a more experimental direction. Rather than settling on a single design, the company seems to be exploring multiple formats at once, one leaning toward a refined, ultra-thin flagship experience, and another reportedly focusing on a wider, more familiar smartphone-like cover display. Taken together, it points to an approach built around iteration and user preference over time.
Apple’s rumoured foldable iPhone, often referred to in leaks as the “iPhone Ultra,” appears to be taking a more controlled entry point. Based on early reports, the emphasis seems to be on solving long-standing foldable concerns, such as the visibility of the crease and overall durability, while introducing the category in a single, tightly defined form factor rather than multiple variants.
So rather than a direct head-to-head design battle, the contrast here is more about approach: Samsung appears to be testing different interpretations of the foldable idea in parallel, while Apple — if and when it arrives, may be aiming to enter with a more singular, refined version of the concept.
It really depends on what angle you’re following:
Samsung Fold 8 lineup (as currently reported): worth watching if you’re interested in how foldables are still evolving in real time, with different designs potentially revealing what works best in everyday use.
Apple foldable (based on leaks): worth keeping an eye on if you’re more interested in how Apple might interpret the category once it’s considered “ready” for a broader audience.