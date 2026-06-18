Summer is made for memories and your smartphone should be ready to capture every one of them. Be it golden desert sunsets and beachside selfies to fireworks over the skyline and long-awaited holiday adventures, the best summer photography phones of 2026 are built for more than just sharp pictures. They feature bright displays that stay visible under intense sunlight, batteries that can power through a full day of exploring, versatile zoom lenses for distant landmarks and camera systems that excel in challenging outdoor conditions. From premium flagships to impressive value picks, based on highly reviewed and rated products, these five smartphones will help you make the most of every sun-soaked moment.

AI features can feel inconsistent, with some tools more useful than others.

Useful AI-powered tools such as Photo Assist and productivity features.

That said, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is not without compromises. Its large size and weight can make one-handed use challenging, especially during long photography sessions. While the 5,000mAh battery generally delivers reliable all-day endurance, some reviewers note that battery life is good rather than class-leading, particularly when heavy camera, gaming or AI features are used extensively.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is a flagship that aims to do almost everything well, and for the most part, it succeeds. Reviewers and users frequently praise its outstanding 200MP camera system, which captures detailed photos in bright daylight and performs impressively in low-light conditions. The versatile zoom capabilities make it particularly appealing for travel photography, wildlife shots and sporting events, while AI-powered tools such as Photo Assist can simplify editing for casual users. Performance is another strong point, with the customised Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor handling demanding games, multitasking and AI features with ease.

Zoom capabilities, while improved, may still trail the longest-range zoom systems found on some Android rivals.

Premium pricing makes it one of the most expensive flagship smartphones available.

However, the iPhone 17 Pro is not without drawbacks. Its premium price places it among the most expensive smartphones on the market, making it difficult to justify for users who do not need its advanced camera and performance capabilities.

Battery life is another area where the iPhone 17 Pro receives positive feedback. Thanks to its redesigned aluminum unibody construction, Apple has managed to increase battery capacity without dramatically increasing the phone's size, allowing many users to comfortably get through a full day of heavy use. The 6.3-inch ProMotion display remains one of the best in the industry, offering smooth scrolling, excellent brightness and strong outdoor visibility, which is particularly useful in bright summer conditions.

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro refines Apple's flagship formula with significant upgrades aimed at photographers, content creators and power users. Reviewers have particularly praised the new Pro camera system, which combines three 48MP rear cameras with an expanded zoom range, delivering sharp, detailed images across a variety of shooting conditions. Apple's image processing continues to be one of its strongest assets, producing natural-looking colours and skin tones that appeal to users who prefer realistic photos over heavily saturated images. Video performance remains a standout feature, with excellent stabilisation, reliable autofocus and professional-grade recording tools that make the iPhone a favourite among vloggers and social media creators. The A19 Pro chip also delivers exceptional speed, handling demanding apps, gaming and AI-powered tasks with ease.

That said, the OnePlus 12 isn't the ultimate zoom specialist. Its telephoto lens tops out at 3x optical magnification, so if you're hoping to capture distant wildlife or stadium action, some rivals have the edge. Macro photography is another area where it doesn't quite lead the pack. And while you'll miss out on the growing list of AI-powered photo tricks found on some flagship competitors, many reviewers see that as a blessing in disguise, noting that the phone feels faster, cleaner and free from the occasional quirks and delays that can accompany AI-heavy features.

The experience is even better on its massive 6.82-inch display, which turns every photo into a mini showcase and doubles as a fantastic screen for streaming, scrolling and gaming. Budding photographers will appreciate the new Master Mode, which lets you tweak settings like contrast, saturation and sharpness for a more hands-on shooting experience. There's also a RAW+ mode that blends professional-level controls with computational photography, giving experienced users plenty of room to experiment and create stunning images.

Planning to fill your camera roll with dramatic mountain views, golden-hour beach shots or candid family portraits on holiday? The OnePlus 12 is more than ready for the job. Its triple-camera setup combines a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens and a 32MP telephoto camera, delivering photos that reviewers frequently describe as rich, vibrant and refreshingly natural-looking. Unlike some smartphones that crank up the saturation, the OnePlus 12 tends to capture scenes with a more true-to-life feel, making your vacation snaps look polished without appearing over-edited.

Pros

Leica-tuned camera system delivers vibrant, detailed photos with strong colour reproduction.

5x periscope telephoto lens is excellent for capturing distant landmarks, city skylines and wildlife.

Massive 6,500mAh battery easily handles a full day of photography, navigation and social media use.

67W HyperCharge can quickly top up the battery between outings.

Bright 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate remains easy to view outdoors.

Super Sunlight Display is particularly useful for shooting and reviewing photos under harsh summer sun.

12GB RAM and MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra processor provide smooth everyday performance.

Good value for money compared to flagship rivals from Samsung and Apple.

Eye-care display features help reduce strain during extended use outdoors.

Relatively compact for a phone with such a large battery.

Cons

Camera system is strong, but image processing can occasionally be more aggressive than Samsung, Apple or Google flagships.

Ultrawide and low-light performance may not consistently match premium flagship devices.

120x AI zoom is impressive on paper, but the highest zoom levels can lose detail.

Video recording quality is good rather than class-leading.

Xiaomi's HyperOS software can feel busy compared to cleaner Android experiences.

Long-term software support may not be as extensive as Samsung's or

If summer photography is your priority but your budget doesn't stretch to the ultra-premium flagships, the Xiaomi 17T makes a compelling case for itself. What immediately stands out is its Leica-branded camera system, particularly the 5x periscope telephoto lens, which is ideal for capturing distant subjects that often define summer travel photography. So, if you're photographing Dubai's skyline from afar, zooming in on architectural details, capturing boats along the marina or taking candid shots at outdoor events, the telephoto camera offers far more versatility than most phones in this price range. The Leica colour tuning also adds a distinctive character to photos, producing images that feel rich and punchy without looking overly artificial.

The Xiaomi 17T is especially well-suited to outdoor photography thanks to its bright AMOLED display and Super Sunlight Display technology. Anyone who has struggled to frame a shot on a dim screen under the UAE's intense midday sun will appreciate how easy it is to see compositions, review photos and adjust settings outdoors. The display's 120Hz refresh rate also makes navigating galleries and editing photos feel smooth and responsive.

Perhaps its biggest summer advantage is battery life. With a huge 6,500mAh battery, the Xiaomi 17T is built for long sightseeing days when you're constantly taking photos, recording videos, using maps and posting updates to social media. Many phones begin to feel strained after hours of heavy camera use, but the Xiaomi's large battery capacity offers extra peace of mind for day trips, beach outings and full-day excursions. And if you do run low, the 67W HyperCharge support means you can quickly get back in action during a lunch break or coffee stop.

There are some compromises, however. While the telephoto camera is a standout feature, the overall camera experience doesn't quite reach the level of premium devices like the Galaxy S26 Ultra or iPhone 17 Pro, especially in challenging low-light conditions. Video performance is solid but not exceptional, and Xiaomi's image processing can occasionally produce photos that look a little too sharpened or processed. The ambitious 120x AI zoom is fun to experiment with, but the most usable results remain at lower magnification levels.