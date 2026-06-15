Waiting for the iPhone Fold? 5 best foldable phones in the UAE, led by Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

The HUAWEI Mate X6 is a foldable smartphone that balances premium design with impressive durability. Despite its slim profile, it features a reinforced carbon-fibre inner screen plate, an aviation-grade aluminium frame, and second-generation Kunlun Glass, giving it added protection against everyday drops and pressure. Its expansive foldable display is well-suited to productivity, allowing users to run up to three apps simultaneously for smoother multitasking. Photography is another highlight, with Huawei's Ultra Chroma XMAGE camera system focusing on accurate, true-to-life colours and detailed images across a range of lighting conditions. A large 5,110mAh battery, paired with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, helps keep the phone running throughout a busy day. While the software experience may not appeal to everyone, particularly those heavily invested in Google's ecosystem, the Mate X6 stands out as a stylish, durable foldable that offers strong cameras, excellent battery life and a productivity-focused large-screen experience.