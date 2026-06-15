Waiting for the iPhone Fold? 5 best foldable phones in the UAE, led by Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

As the conversation around iPhone Fold 7 heats up, check out our list for foldables
Apple's long-rumoured iPhone Fold may finally be on the horizon, but foldable phones have already evolved far beyond their early experimental phase. Today's best foldables are thinner, lighter, more durable and more powerful than ever, offering tablet-sized screens that fit comfortably in your pocket. So, if you're looking for a, a multitasking champion or a premium device that stands out from the crowd, there are already plenty of compelling options available in the UAE. Leading the pack is Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7, but it faces stiff competition from rivals that are pushing foldable innovation in exciting new directions.
Noticeably thinner and lighter than previous Fold models
Expansive 8-inch foldable display for immersive viewing and multitasking
Excellent flagship-grade camera system
Powerful performance for demanding apps and workflows
Premium price tag
S Pen support not included
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is Samsung’s most refined foldable yet, combining a slimmer, lighter design with a larger and more immersive display experience. It features a 6.5-inch cover screen that unfolds into a spacious 8-inch OLED display, giving you plenty of room for multitasking, editing photos, reading documents, or streaming content on a tablet-sized screen.
Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Whether you're juggling multiple apps, gaming, or managing large photo and video libraries, performance remains fast and responsive.
Photography is another standout feature. The Fold7 boasts a versatile triple-camera setup led by a 200MP main sensor, delivering detailed, vibrant shots across a range of lighting conditions. Samsung has also enhanced its Galaxy AI photo-editing tools, allowing users to remove unwanted objects, compare edits side by side, and make intelligent adjustments directly on the device.
Despite its slimmer profile, the Fold7 houses a 4,400mAh battery designed to comfortably handle a full day of messaging, streaming, productivity tasks, and multitasking. The redesigned hinge and lighter chassis also make it more comfortable to carry and use than earlier Fold generations.
Running One UI 8 based on Android 16, the Galaxy Z Fold7 offers the latest Samsung software experience, complete with advanced AI features and productivity tools. If you're looking for a premium Android device that combines the capabilities of a flagship smartphone and a compact tablet, the Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers one of the most complete foldable experiences available today.
Ultra-slim and lightweight foldable design
Durable construction with Kunlun Glass 2nd Generation
Excellent colour accuracy from the Ultra Chroma XMAGE camera system
Large foldable display supports seamless multitasking
Fast wired and wireless charging with strong battery life
App ecosystem and software experience may feel less familiar than Android rivals
Premium foldable pricing
Some users may miss access to Google Mobile Services
The HUAWEI Mate X6 is a foldable smartphone that balances premium design with impressive durability. Despite its slim profile, it features a reinforced carbon-fibre inner screen plate, an aviation-grade aluminium frame, and second-generation Kunlun Glass, giving it added protection against everyday drops and pressure. Its expansive foldable display is well-suited to productivity, allowing users to run up to three apps simultaneously for smoother multitasking. Photography is another highlight, with Huawei's Ultra Chroma XMAGE camera system focusing on accurate, true-to-life colours and detailed images across a range of lighting conditions. A large 5,110mAh battery, paired with 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, helps keep the phone running throughout a busy day. While the software experience may not appeal to everyone, particularly those heavily invested in Google's ecosystem, the Mate X6 stands out as a stylish, durable foldable that offers strong cameras, excellent battery life and a productivity-focused large-screen experience.
Impressively slim and lightweight foldable design
Powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset handles multitasking with ease
Bright, smooth 120Hz OLED displays inside and out
Versatile triple-camera setup delivers strong all-round photography
Long-lasting 5,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging
Lacks an official IP68 water and dust resistance rating
Software update support trails some rival flagship brands
The Honor Magic V3 5G proves that foldables no longer have to be bulky. At just 9.7mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded, it's among the thinnest and lightest book-style foldables on the market, offering a premium design that feels remarkably close to a traditional smartphone. Its 6.43-inch OLED cover screen is comfortable for everyday use, while the expansive 7.92-inch LTPO OLED inner display delivers smooth 120Hz visuals, HDR support and impressive brightness for an immersive viewing experience.
Power comes from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, ensuring fast performance whether you're gaming, streaming or juggling multiple apps. The foldable also shines in the camera department, with a versatile triple-lens setup comprising a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide sensor and 20MP telephoto lens. Honor's AI-powered imaging features help produce detailed, vibrant photos across a variety of lighting conditions.
A sizeable 5,000mAh battery keeps the Magic V3 going through demanding days, while 66W wired and 50W wireless charging minimise downtime. Running MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14, the phone takes full advantage of its foldable form factor with useful multitasking features such as split-screen mode and floating windows. For buyers seeking a sleek, powerful and highly portable foldable, the Magic V3 remains one of the most compelling options available.
The Motorola Razr 50 (known in some regions as the Razr 2024) is a premium clamshell foldable that is durable, and well, looks good. It features a massive 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED main display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits, ensuring clarity even under the bright UAE sun. The standout feature is the 3.6-inch external AMOLED cover screen, which allows you to run full apps, check notifications, and take high-quality selfies without unfolding the device. Internally, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset specifically optimised for foldables, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
The hardware is designed for longevity, boasting a reinforced stainless steel hinge and an IPX8 water-resistance rating, meaning it can survive submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for 30 minutes. Its camera system includes a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide/macro lens, complemented by a 32MP selfie camera on the inner display. Battery life is robust for a flip phone, featuring a 4200mAh cell that supports 30W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Wrapped in a stylish "Spritz Orange" vegan leather finish, this international version is dual-SIM capable (Nano-SIM + eSIM) and supports a wide range of global 5G bands, making it a versatile choice for residents in Dubai and frequent international travelers alike.
Large 7.6-inch foldable display for productivity and entertainment
Generous 512GB storage and 12GB RAM
Supports dual SIM and eSIM connectivity
Premium Samsung foldable experience at a significantly reduced price
Strong multitasking features and software support
Older generation foldable with dated hardware compared to newer models
Bulkier and heavier than recent Fold devices
Camera system trails newer flagship foldables
Battery efficiency not as strong as newer chipsets
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 remains an appealing option for buyers who want a premium foldable experience without paying flagship prices. Its expansive 7.6-inch main display unfolds into a tablet-like workspace that's ideal for multitasking, reading, streaming and productivity tasks, while 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage provide plenty of room for apps, media and files. Although it is now a few generations old, the Fold4 still delivers smooth day-to-day performance and benefits from Samsung's mature foldable software features, including multi-window support and app continuity. The trade-off is that it lacks the slimmer design, improved cameras and enhanced battery efficiency found on newer Fold models. Still, for users looking to experience a large-screen foldable at a more accessible price point, the Galaxy Z Fold4 continues to offer excellent value and versatility.