5 best wireless workout earbuds under Dh1000 for gym, running and fitness, UAE 2026

The Sony WF-1000XM5 combines noise cancellation with high-resolution sound performance in a compact, refined design. Powered by advanced processors and multi-microphone noise sensing, the earbuds effectively reduce a wide range of external sounds, from low-frequency rumble to everyday background noise, creating an immersive and controlled listening experience across environments.

Sound quality is a standout strength, with Sony’s Dynamic Driver X and LDAC support delivering rich detail, deep bass, and clear vocals that closely resemble studio-grade playback. The addition of AI-powered DSEE Extreme further enhances compressed audio, making streamed music sound fuller and more refined. Call performance is equally strong, supported by bone conduction sensors and AI noise filtering that help isolate the voice in busy surroundings.

Apart from audio performance, the WF-1000XM5 offers smart features such as multipoint connectivity, adaptive sound control, and Speak-to-Chat, which pauses playback automatically during conversations. While the earbuds are compact and more comfortable than previous generations, fit can still vary between users, and the IPX4 water resistance makes them better suited for everyday use than extreme workouts. Despite a premium price and occasional variability in user experience, the WF-1000XM5 stands as one of the most advanced and feature-rich wireless earbuds available today.