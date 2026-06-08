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5 best 4K TVs at slashed prices in the UAE for FIFA World Cup 2026 viewing

You can now access sharper 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) resolution and brighter HDR performance

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
7 MIN READ
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These TVs pack a punch with 4K resolution, vibrant colours, and smart features, all while keeping your finances in check
These TVs pack a punch with 4K resolution, vibrant colours, and smart features, all while keeping your finances in check
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to turn homes across the UAE into mini stadiums, and there’s no better time to change your viewing setup. With retailers slashing prices across LED, QLED, Neo QLED and Mini LED televisions, buyers can now access sharper 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) resolution, smoother motion handling and brighter HDR performance at far more affordable rates. From budget-friendly 55-inch screens to cinema-scale 98-inch displays, this year’s deals cover every need and budget.

Also Read: How to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in UAE

1) Best Overall: Hisense 75 inch Smart TV UHD 4K

Pros

  • Massive 75-inch screen = proper “mini cinema” at home

  • 4K UHD with Dolby Vision for punchy, high-contrast visuals

  • Smooth Motion with MEMC keeps fast action (sports/gaming) fluid

  • AI Sports Mode enhances live matches for clearer movement and colour tuning

  • Game Mode PLUS with ALLM + VRR for low-lag gaming sessions

  • Built-in Netflix, YouTube, Disney

  • Voice control makes navigation quick and hands-free

  • Strong value for its size and features in this price range

Cons

  • 60Hz refresh rate (not ideal for hardcore competitive gamers)

  • Built-in audio is decent but not truly “cinema-level” without a soundbar

  • AI upscaling is good, but not perfect with very low-quality content

  • Large size needs proper wall space—this is not a “small room” TV

Now picture FIFA World Cup matches on this screen, the 75-inch 4K UHD panel gives you a wide, immersive view of the pitch, while Dolby Vision helps improve contrast so stadium lights, kits and grass tones look more defined. With MEMC smoothing and AI Sports Mode, fast-paced moments like counterattacks and replays stay clearer and better adjusted for motion. The AI 4K Upscaler also helps improve broadcast feeds that aren’t native 4K, making details like player movement and crowd shots sharper. During live matches or FIFA gameplay on console, Game Mode PLUS with ALLM and VRR helps reduce input lag, while DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio enhance crowd atmosphere and commentary so it feels more engaging without needing extra setup.

2) Best Budget Ultra-Large Screen TV: Philips 98 Inch 4K Smart Google TV 

Pros

  • Massive 98-inch 4K UHD LED display (248 cm) for true wall-filling viewing

  • Dolby Vision + HDR10 support for improved contrast, brightness and colour depth

  • Google TV platform with access to Play Store, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Shahid

  • Built-in Google Assistant for voice control and smart navigation

  • Dolby Atmos support for more immersive, spatial audio experience

  • Wide-format 16:9 screen ideal for movies, sports and live events

  • Strong value positioning for an ultra-large screen in the premium-size category

  • Simple setup with included stand, remote and wall-mount compatibility

Cons

  • 60Hz refresh rate limits smoothness for high-end gaming and fast motion content

  • LED panel (no mini-LED/OLED), so blacks and contrast are mid-range

  • At 98 inches, requires significant wall space and proper viewing distance

  • Built-in audio is good with Dolby Atmos but still benefits from a soundbar

  • Picture performance can vary depending on source quality and lighting conditions

At 98 inches, the Philips 98PUT7129/56 is almost a home theatre wall. It delivers a 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) LED panel powered by Dolby Vision and HDR10, giving films and sports better contrast and more vibrant colour depth, especially noticeable in darker scenes and bright stadium lighting. Running on Google TV, it brings built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Shahid, while also allowing app downloads via the Google Play Store. Reviewers consistently highlight the “cinema-like” scale of the display, with many praising how easy it is to set up and how well it performs for everyday streaming. Others, however, note that while picture quality is impressive for its size, it isn’t as refined as higher-end mini-LED or OLED panels, especially in darker blacks and fine shadow detail.

For live sports and big events, especially football nights or FIFA World Cup matches, the sheer scale is the main attraction, you’re effectively turning your living room into a stadium screen. Dolby Atmos adds a wider, more layered soundstage for crowd noise and commentary, while Google Assistant voice control makes it easy to switch between matches, apps or inputs without reaching for the remote. Some users praise it as an “excellent big-screen experience for the price,” while others mention that brightness and contrast are solid but not premium-tier. Still, for anyone prioritising size, smart features and immersive viewing over cutting-edge panel tech, this Philips 98-inch model positions itself as a strong value entry into ultra-large-screen home entertainment.

3) Best TV under Dh1000: Nikai 55" Ultra HD 4K Smart LED TV

Pros

  • 55-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) LED display for sharp everyday viewing

  • Android 14 Smart TV with access to apps like YouTube and other streaming services

  • Quad-core processor with 1GB RAM + 8GB storage for basic smooth navigation

  • Multiple connectivity options: 3 HDMI ports + 2 USB ports

  • Slim-frame design suitable for compact living rooms or bedrooms

  • Built-in WiFi and DLNA support for wireless streaming and sharing

  • 60Hz refresh rate adequate for casual sports, TV and light gaming

Cons

  • 1GB RAM limits multitasking and can feel slow with heavier apps

  • Entry-level LED panel lacks advanced HDR performance and deep contrast

  • Basic 16W audio output—sound lacks depth and bass

  • Not ideal for high-performance gaming or fast-paced competitive use

  • UI experience can feel less refined compared to premium smart TV systems

At just under Dh1,000, the Nikai UHD5510SLED 55-inch 4K Smart TV sits firmly in the entry-level category, offering a large 55-inch Ultra HD (3840 × 2160) display that delivers crisp visuals for everyday viewing like TV shows, YouTube and casual streaming. Running on Android 14, it gives access to popular apps while keeping things straightforward, supported by a quad-core processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, enough for basic navigation and light multitasking. The inclusion of 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports adds flexibility for connecting consoles, set-top boxes or external drives, making it a practical setup for a budget-conscious home.

In real-world use, reviewers tend to see it as a “value-for-money starter TV” rather than a performance-heavy model. The 60Hz refresh rate handles everyday viewing and occasional sports well, though it won’t match smoother motion on higher-end panels. Picture quality is generally described as decent for the price, with clear 4K output in well-lit rooms, but limited HDR impact and contrast depth. Audio performance is functional but fairly basic, meaning many users pair it with external speakers or a soundbar for better immersion. Overall, it works best as a straightforward, 55-inch smart TV for bedrooms, guest rooms or first-time buyers who prioritise size and affordability over premium picture performance.

4) Best Mid-Range TV: Samsung 55 Inch Neo QLED TV

Pros

  • 55-inch 4K Neo QLED Mini LED display for high brightness and precise contrast control

  • Quantum Matrix Technology Slim for better local dimming and deeper blacks than standard LED

  • NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor using AI (20 neural networks) for picture and sound optimisation

  • Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for ultra-smooth motion in gaming and fast sports

  • Samsung Vision AI Smart TV platform with smart upscaling and adaptive viewing features

  • PANTONE Validated colours for more accurate and lifelike colour reproduction

  • AirSlim design with slim profile and modern wall-mount aesthetic

  • Strong gaming features with VRR support and low motion blur

Cons

  • Premium pricing compared to standard 55-inch 4K LED TVs

  • Sound quality is decent but still benefits from a soundbar for full immersion

  • Best performance depends heavily on high-quality 4K or HDR content

  • Mini LED blooming can still appear in very high-contrast dark scenes (rare but present)

  • Smart TV features can feel slightly complex for non-Samsung users

The Samsung QN70F Neo QLED (55-inch, 2025 UAE version) sits firmly in the premium mid-range segment, bringing Mini LED backlighting with Quantum Matrix Technology Slim for more precise control of brightness and contrast. Its 4K resolution (3840 × 2160) is enhanced by Samsung’s NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, which uses multiple AI neural networks to upscale content and optimise both picture and sound in real time. Colours are a standout here, especially with PANTONE Validation, which ensures more accurate skin tones and richer overall colour reproduction. The AirSlim design also gives it a clean, near-wall-mounted aesthetic, making it a strong fit for modern living spaces.

Where it really steps up is motion and gaming performance. With 144Hz Motion Xcelerator, the TV delivers noticeably smoother gameplay and fast-action sports compared to standard 60Hz panels, while VRR support helps reduce screen tearing during console gaming. Reviewers generally highlight its sharpness, brightness and gaming fluidity as key strengths, especially for next-gen consoles and fast sports content. However, feedback also notes that while Mini LED improves contrast significantly, some minor blooming can still appear in dark, high-contrast scenes, and audio performance, while clear still benefits from a soundbar for a more cinematic feel. Overall, it’s seen as a “near-premium gaming and sports-focused 4K TV” that balances cutting-edge features with strong real-world usability.

5) TCL 75Q6C Television 75 Inch Smart TV 4K

Pros

  • 75-inch 4K QD-Mini LED display with up to 512 local dimming zones for improved contrast control

  • Quantum Dot technology with 93% DCI-P3 colour gamut for rich and accurate colours

  • 144Hz native refresh rate for ultra-smooth gaming and fast-motion sports

  • AiPQ Pro Processor with AI picture optimisation and upscaling

  • High HDR brightness for strong highlights and better visibility in bright rooms

  • Onkyo 2.1 channel audio system for more powerful and balanced sound than typical built-in TV speakers

  • Google TV with Chromecast built-in, Google Assistant and access to major streaming apps

  • IMAX Enhanced support for more cinematic movie experiences

  • Wide connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi

Cons

  • Premium price compared to standard 75-inch LED TVs

  • Mini LED blooming can still appear in high-contrast dark scenes

  • Large power and space requirement due to high brightness panel

  • Interface can feel slightly heavy with multiple AI features layered in

  • Sound is strong for built-in speakers, but still not a full replacement for a dedicated sound system

The TCL 75Q6C (2025 model) sits in the upper mid-range “performance value” segment, combining QD-Mini LED backlighting with Quantum Dot colour technology to deliver a bright, vibrant 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) picture. With up to 512 local dimming zones, contrast control is noticeably improved, helping dark scenes look deeper while keeping highlights sharp and detailed. The AiPQ Pro processor works in the background to optimise clarity, colour and motion, while High HDR Brightness ensures the screen performs well even in well-lit living rooms. TCL also pushes a wide colour gamut of around 93% DCI-P3, which gives films, sports and gaming a more vivid and punchy visual style.

Where it stands out most is motion and entertainment performance. The 144Hz native refresh rate makes fast-paced content, like football, racing games or action films, feel extremely fluid, and the Onkyo 2.1 Hi-Fi system with Dolby Atmos support adds a stronger audio presence than most TVs in this range. Reviewers typically praise it as a “feature-packed gaming and sports TV,” especially for its brightness, smooth motion and overall value versus more expensive brands. Some feedback notes that while Mini LED control is strong, slight blooming can still appear in very dark scenes, and the smart interface can feel a bit feature-heavy at times. Overall, it’s positioned as a “best value high-performance 75-inch Mini LED TV for gaming, sports and bright-room viewing.”

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Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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