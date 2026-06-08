5 best 4K TVs at slashed prices in the UAE for FIFA World Cup 2026 viewing

At 98 inches, the Philips 98PUT7129/56 is almost a home theatre wall. It delivers a 4K UHD (3840 × 2160) LED panel powered by Dolby Vision and HDR10, giving films and sports better contrast and more vibrant colour depth, especially noticeable in darker scenes and bright stadium lighting. Running on Google TV, it brings built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and Shahid, while also allowing app downloads via the Google Play Store. Reviewers consistently highlight the “cinema-like” scale of the display, with many praising how easy it is to set up and how well it performs for everyday streaming. Others, however, note that while picture quality is impressive for its size, it isn’t as refined as higher-end mini-LED or OLED panels, especially in darker blacks and fine shadow detail.