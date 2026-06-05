FIFA World Cup Match Balls from 1930 to 2026: History, design and fun facts

Heavy, brown cowhide leather featuring an unmistakable T-shaped panel pattern. It was laced up by hand and contained an inflatable bladder. There wasn't an 'official' ball yet, which caused an intense pre-match argument at the final. Argentina insisted on using their own ball, while Uruguay demanded theirs. To keep the peace, the referee flipped a coin: Argentina's ball was used in the first half (they led 2-1), and Uruguay's T-Model was used in the second half (Uruguay roared back to win 4-2).