Love in Slow Motion follows a woman determined to win back her best friend
How do you tell your best friend you’ve been in love with him for years… only to discover he’s engaged to someone else? That’s the dilemma at the center of Love in Slow Motion, Netflix’s latest Arabic romantic comedy that mixes friendship, heartbreak and plenty of awkward moments.
Starring Nour Al Ghandour, Ali Kakooli, Noha Nabil, Fatima Alshereef and Shoug AlHadi, the film follows Haya and Jawad, two lifelong best friends whose relationship takes an unexpected turn.
After years of keeping Jawad in the friend zone, Haya finally realizes she’s in love with him. But just as she finds the courage to confess her feelings, he announces his engagement to successful actress Zeina, played by Noha Nabil. Refusing to give up, Haya embarks on a funny and chaotic mission to win him back.
Along the way, she’s joined by her supportive sister Dalal, her outspoken aunt and an unexpected scene-stealer, Cuba the chimp, while documenting every emotional twist through a series of personal vlogs.
Filmed in Abu Dhabi, the movie explores friendship, missed opportunities and the idea that love sometimes arrives only when you’re about to lose it.
Written by Eyad Saleh and produced by Jamal Sannan and Eagle Films, Love in Slow Motion marks Eagle Films’ third Arabic romantic comedy in collaboration with Netflix.
The film is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.