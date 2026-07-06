The film opens inside a prison, where a little boy is being raised by his incarcerated mother. It's an opening that instantly hooks you. Once she's released, the two are thrown into survival mode, drifting from one place to another, changing identities as casually as changing clothes and desperately trying to outrun a past that refuses to stay buried.

This is one of the most riveting Malayalam films I've watched this year. It's a slow-burn psychological thriller that constantly keeps you guessing, but what stayed with me long after the credits rolled wasn't just the mystery.

Dubai: Indian films has conditioned us to think of mothers as saints. They are selfless, endlessly forgiving and willing to throw themselves under a bus for their children. Balan: The Boy looks at that familiar trope, shrugs and says, "Not so fast."

Farzana Parthingal is simply outstanding. She doesn't play her character as a victim or a hero. She lives inside the grey. One moment you're rooting for her, the next you're questioning every decision she makes. That's what makes her so fascinating to watch.

The beauty of the writing lies in what it doesn't tell you. Instead of dumping information on your lap, it lets the mother's history trickle out in tiny, tantalising pieces. Every new revelation makes you question everything you thought you knew about her. Is she lying? Is she protecting herself? Is she manipulating everyone around her? Half the fun is trying to figure her out.

Young Adhisheshan KR, as Balan, is equally impressive. Their chemistry feels heartbreakingly authentic. His eyes are so vulnerable and endearing, but how he's a partner-in-crime with his mother is a masterclass in subtle acting. And what makes the movie compelling is that this isn't the sugar-coated version of motherhood we've been sold for decades. Their relationship is messy, complicated, exhausting and fiercely protective all at once.

Chidambaran, after his stellar turn with Manjummel Boys, proves once again that you don't need a massive star cast, extravagant spectacle, or glossy production values to make a lasting impact. All you need is exceptional storytelling, richly drawn characters, and an atmosphere that pulls you in from the very first frame. This film is yet another reminder of why Malayalam cinema continues to outshine many of its glossier, wealthier counterparts—it consistently puts story above everything else.

The biggest win for Balan: The Boy is that it trusts its audience. It doesn't spoon-feed emotions or over-explain every twist. It simply lets the story unfold, asking you to sit with its morally messy characters and make up your own mind.

What I also loved was how the film quietly slips in bigger conversations without sounding preachy. It asks uncomfortable questions about whether society really believes in rehabilitation or whether former women prisoners are forever expected to carry the weight of their past. It also paints a fascinating portrait of Kerala's forgotten corners: lonely elderly residents, children growing up on society's fringes and people constantly hustling just to stay afloat.

The supporting cast deserves a standing ovation too. The ageing eccentric matriarch, played with such wicked abandon by Dolly June, almost steals the film every time she appears. Her impeccable comic timing offers just the right amount of relief in a film that's otherwise simmering with tension. Then there's Tovino Thomas, who quietly slips into the role of a small-time, pot-bellied thief battling alcoholism. It's not a flashy performance, but it's wonderfully understated and surprisingly affecting.

The first half is absolutely gripping. Every scene pulls you deeper into their chaotic little world. The second half loses a bit of that razor-sharp momentum and wanders ever so slightly, but thankfully never enough to derail the film.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.