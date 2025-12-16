“You don’t agree with what she did,” I suggest, “but you still find yourself siding with her.”

“Exactly,” Apte agrees. “And what I like about this film is that it gives women agency — but it also questions what agency really means.”

Her character, Smita, attempts to reclaim control over her life. Yet the narrative complicates that journey by introducing another woman who appears empowered but is also shaped by society’s scrutiny.

“You think she has agency,” Apte explains, “but then you realise she’s also a victim — of society, of how people view her because of her choices.”

The relationship between these two women resists simple categorization. “There are scenes between her and my character that are really interesting. You don’t know if she approves of her choices, yet they’re still looking after each other,” Apte says.

Crucially, the film refuses to judge its characters.

“It doesn’t take sides,” she says. “It’s not telling you who’s right or wrong. There’s no moral lesson at the end. It just shows a story and leaves it to you to decide what you want to think.”

Smita embodies that ambiguity. Calm on the surface, inwardly she is complex, sometimes unsettling, sometimes innocent.

“There’s something quite scary about her sometimes, and something very innocent too. You don’t really know,” Apte says.

For the actress, realism comes from embracing contradiction.

“Real people are not one thing,” she says. “They’re complicated. Life doesn’t move in neat arcs.”

Sharing the screen with Divyendu and Anurag Kashyap added another layer of intensity to the project. Though Apte doesn’t share scenes with Kashyap in this film, she speaks warmly about him.