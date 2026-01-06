GOLD/FOREX
UAE residents smoke less, embrace more active lifestyles: MoHAP National Health survey

The survey reached 20,000 households, comprising 40% UAE citizens and 60% residents

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has released the results of the National Health and Nutrition Survey 2024-2025, revealing a sharp 14.8 per cent decline in obesity prevalence across the Emirates over the last fifteen years.

The comprehensive study, endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO), provides the most detailed mapping of the country’s public health landscape to date, tracking shifts in lifestyle, chronic disease risk factors, and maternal care. While the data shows a 2.4 per cent drop in smoking and an 11.7 per cent rise in physical activity levels over the last 7 years, officials noted that significant challenges remain regarding dietary habits and nutrient deficiencies.

Minister highlights people-centred approach

Speaking on the findings, Ahmed Ali Al-Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said the survey reflects the UAE’s commitment to a people-centred development model. "These findings provide a clear, evidence-based picture of population health trends and reinforce the importance of prevention, early intervention, and long-term planning," he said. "They help direct resources toward priority areas, support families, and improve quality of life."

Key trends in health and nutrition

Despite the downward trend in obesity, the report highlights that 22.4 per cent of adults are still living with the condition. Furthermore, nearly 60 per cent of the adult population does not meet recommended physical activity levels. The clinical data also pointed to high rates of "silent" health issues, with 54.2 per cent of adults recorded as having high cholesterol and 25.9 per cent suffering from high blood pressure.

The survey reached 20,000 households, comprising 40 per cent UAE citizens and 60 per cent residents, alongside 2,000 individuals in workers’ accommodations. Data was collected through face-to-face interviews in multiple languages, including Arabic, English, Hindi, and Urdu, supported by laboratory testing to ensure clinical accuracy.

Nutrition and dietary findings

Nutritional habits emerged as a primary area for policy intervention. The data shows that 96.2 per cent of adults exceed the recommended daily sodium intake. Vitamin D deficiency remains a widespread concern, affecting 49.3 per cent of adults and nearly 70 per cent of children.

Child and maternal health

In the realm of maternal and child health, the results were more positive. The UAE maintains exceptionally high standards of prenatal care, with 99.6 per cent of women attending at least one prenatal visit. However, the disparity in childhood obesity remains a focal point for health authorities, jumping from 2.2 per cent in children under five to 16.1 per cent in the 6-17 age bracket.

Turning data into action

Dr. Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, stated that the ministry would use the data to refine its integrated public health framework. "The findings enable us to develop innovative health programmes, expand preventive screening, and deliver targeted health messaging, empowering individuals to make healthier daily choices," he said.

Methodology and scientific rigor

Dr. Alya Zaid Harbi, Director of the Statistics and Research Centre at MoHAP, emphasised the scientific value of the survey, citing rigorous statistical methods and digital tools used to ensure data reliability. The results are expected to serve as the primary benchmark for the UAE’s health strategies over the coming decade, aligning national policy with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

