How AI agents revolutionise smart cities with real-time urban management

Data is reshaping cities by linking planning and action for safer, smarter services
Urban growth is reshaping how cities must operate. The UAE’s population is forecast to grow by 140 per cent by the end of the century, placing compounding pressure on transport, utilities, and public services. AI offers cities a way to respond at scale, improving traffic flow, balancing energy demand, strengthening public safety, and accelerating service delivery through continuous, data-driven optimisation. Within this model, AI agents act as the connective tissue, detecting conditions across urban systems, coordinating responses, and executing actions in real time.
Modern smart cities depend on continuous situational awareness. AI agents aggregate inputs from satellite imagery, GPS probes, panoramic data, and public systems to render dynamic, multi-layered maps that support navigation, logistics, and demand-density analysis across districts. These live city models enable planners and operators to visualise entrances, specially designated areas for the disabled, service zones, and movement patterns while maintaining an operational view of streets and buildings.
Geo-search and intelligent location discovery extend this foundation by enabling accurate address resolution, auto-complete, and filtered searches for nearby services such as branches or ATMs. For taxis, e-commerce platforms, and municipal services, this precision reduces failed arrivals and improves routing reliability, while creating a smoother experience for residents interacting with city infrastructure. Complementing this are geo-suggest capabilities, which enable customers to search for nearby places and organisations simply by typing an address or tapping on the map.
Dynamic route planning builds on these capabilities by processing traffic conditions and fleet load data to optimise journeys across multiple stops. In logistics and delivery environments, this approach has been shown to reduce travel time by up to 15 per cent and fuel consumption by up to 20 per cent, helping cities ease congestion while lowering operational costs. ETA prediction and live tracking further improve service transparency by calculating arrival times, displaying vehicle locations, and reallocating the closest available drivers when conditions change, contributing to measurable reductions in ride cancellations and improving overall service reliability.
Critical to this ecosystem is integration with public systems. Technologies connect transport networks, traffic lights, cameras, and city sensors measuring electricity, motion, or pressure into a unified operational layer. This real-time data fabric accelerates municipal decision-making by up to 40 per cent, according to internal benchmarks, by replacing fragmented inputs with coordinated intelligence across mobility, utilities, and public services. Yango Tech’s solutions integrate with city systems, deploying role-based agents that speed up service delivery and improve real-time coordination.
Beyond mobility, AI solutions support predictive dispatch and fleet and route optimisation for goods delivery, waste collection, and water distribution. By forecasting demand and dynamically allocating resources, cities can improve delivery efficiency by up to 30 per cent while reducing route planning time by as much as 75 per cent, enabling faster responses to service needs without expanding fleet sizes.
Advanced GIS solutions elevate this operational intelligence through real-time digital twins. These 3D city models allow authorities to monitor traffic incidents, simulate road closures, assess infrastructure changes, and track environmental activity before implementing decisions. Emergency navigation systems provide custom routing for ambulances and special services, including traversal through restricted areas and offline functionality, supporting response time reductions of up to 20 per cent.
Digital twins also help optimise broader urban performance, with cities reporting traffic flow improvements of up to 30 per cent and reductions in energy consumption and operational costs of around 20 per cent when infrastructure is managed through continuous simulation rather than static planning. Mobility-as-a-Service platforms complement this approach by integrating public transport, taxis, parking, and pedestrian navigation into unified systems with integrated payments, encouraging modal shifts that reduce congestion and improve accessibility
Data is reshaping how cities operate by connecting detection, planning, and execution into adaptive systems that support safer streets, resilient energy grids, and responsive public services. As populations grow, cities embedding these capabilities will deliver faster, cleaner, and more dependable services while keeping human oversight central.
By Vladimir Razuvaev, Chief Executive, YangoTech