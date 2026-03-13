How AI agents revolutionise smart cities with real-time urban management

Dynamic route planning builds on these capabilities by processing traffic conditions and fleet load data to optimise journeys across multiple stops. In logistics and delivery environments, this approach has been shown to reduce travel time by up to 15 per cent and fuel consumption by up to 20 per cent, helping cities ease congestion while lowering operational costs. ETA prediction and live tracking further improve service transparency by calculating arrival times, displaying vehicle locations, and reallocating the closest available drivers when conditions change, contributing to measurable reductions in ride cancellations and improving overall service reliability.