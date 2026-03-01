Beware of scam calls, UAE Interior Ministry warns

Officials clarify they never request personal or banking details via phone or text
Abu Dhabi: The Interior Ministry on Sunday warned the public against responding to suspicious phone calls after reports of fraud attempts involving impersonation tactics aimed at obtaining personal data.
In a statement, the ministry clarified that it has no connection to calls originating from the number 70614213 or any similar numbers, stressing that these attempts are part of electronic fraud and identity theft schemes.
Residents were urged not to engage with such calls or disclose sensitive information, particularly national identity numbers or verification codes.
The ministry also reiterated that official authorities never request personal or banking details through phone calls, text messages, or unknown links.
It added that the sources behind these fraudulent communications are being tracked and will face legal accountability.
Authorities called on the public to rely only on official channels for information and to report any suspicious activity immediately through designated reporting platforms.
Meanwhile, the State Security Department advised the public not to circulate rumours or unverified news and to obtain information only from official sources.
In an official statement on X, the department said: “We urge everyone not to circulate rumours or unverified news, to obtain information only from official sources, and to report any security observations through the SSD service by calling 8006600.”