GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Beware of scam calls, UAE Interior Ministry warns

Officials clarify they never request personal or banking details via phone or text

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Interior Ministry urged public not to share personal data after reports of impersonation scams. [Illustrative image]
Interior Ministry urged public not to share personal data after reports of impersonation scams. [Illustrative image]

Abu Dhabi: The Interior Ministry on Sunday warned the public against responding to suspicious phone calls after reports of fraud attempts involving impersonation tactics aimed at obtaining personal data.

In a statement, the ministry clarified that it has no connection to calls originating from the number 70614213 or any similar numbers, stressing that these attempts are part of electronic fraud and identity theft schemes.

Residents were urged not to engage with such calls or disclose sensitive information, particularly national identity numbers or verification codes.

The ministry also reiterated that official authorities never request personal or banking details through phone calls, text messages, or unknown links.

It added that the sources behind these fraudulent communications are being tracked and will face legal accountability.

Authorities called on the public to rely only on official channels for information and to report any suspicious activity immediately through designated reporting platforms.

Meanwhile, the State Security Department advised the public not to circulate rumours or unverified news and to obtain information only from official sources.

In an official statement on X, the department said: “We urge everyone not to circulate rumours or unverified news, to obtain information only from official sources, and to report any security observations through the SSD service by calling 8006600.”

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEAbu Dhabi

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Ministry said it would keep the public informed of any developments and the necessary measures to be followed when required.

UAE Ministry of Interior issues public safety update

1m read
Doha

No threat to domestic security in Qatar

1m read
Experience unique Ramadan iftars across UAE

Experience unique Ramadan iftars across UAE

13m read
Privacy concerns, bias in algorithms, and scams are some of the problematic issues that come up with AI usage.

Why AI avatars are the newest fraud threat

7m read