UAE Ministry of Interior says public safety is number one priority
Abu Dhabi: The UAE's Ministry of Interior said it is closely monitoring regional developments and remains at the highest level of readiness to take all precautionary measures in coordination with the relevant authorities.
In an official statement on WAM, the Ministry stressed that its priority is to ensure the safety and security of citizens, residents and visitors in the country.
The ministry said public safety and security remain a top priority, adding that it will keep the public informed of any developments and the necessary measures to be followed when required.
It also urged the public to rely on official sources for information, avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports, and cooperate with the competent authorities while adhering to their instructions.