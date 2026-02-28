GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE Ministry of Interior on high alert amid regional developments

UAE Ministry of Interior says public safety is number one priority

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Ministry said it would keep the public informed of any developments and the necessary measures to be followed when required.
The Ministry said it would keep the public informed of any developments and the necessary measures to be followed when required.
WAM

Abu Dhabi: The UAE's Ministry of Interior said it is closely monitoring regional developments and remains at the highest level of readiness to take all precautionary measures in coordination with the relevant authorities.

In an official statement on WAM, the Ministry stressed that its priority is to ensure the safety and security of citizens, residents and visitors in the country.

The ministry said public safety and security remain a top priority, adding that it will keep the public informed of any developments and the necessary measures to be followed when required.

It also urged the public to rely on official sources for information, avoid spreading rumours or unverified reports, and cooperate with the competent authorities while adhering to their instructions.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Doha

No threat to domestic security in Qatar

1h ago1m read
boAt expands in UAE, now available at Lulu Hypermarkets

boAt expands in UAE, now available at Lulu Hypermarkets

2m read
Light winds and moderate temperatures expected across the country.

UAE to see clear skies but warns of overnight humidity

2m read
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma: State policy announced on Wednesday is expected to boost investment, create jobs, and accelerate industrial development across the state.

Rajasthan to develop aerospace, defence hub: CM

2m read