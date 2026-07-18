28 years later, Mammootty wins 4th National Award: Why Bramayugam stood apart

From Padma Bhushan to National Award, a landmark year for Malayalam icon
Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty scripted another golden chapter in Indian cinema on Saturday by winning the National Film Award for Best Actor for his powerful performance as Kodumon Potti in the critically acclaimed Bramayugam.
The honour marks Mammootty’s fourth National Film Award for Best Actor, placing him alongside Amitabh Bachchan as the only actors to have won the prestigious award four times.
The recognition comes after a 28-year wait for Mammootty, whose previous National Award for Best Actor came in 1998.
The latest award is being hailed as one of the most deserving honours of his illustrious career, with critics praising his haunting portrayal in Bramayugam as one of the finest performances in recent Indian cinema.
The 74-year-old actor was in Chennai when news of the award reached him.
With a career spanning more than five decades and over 400 films, Mammootty’s journey has been defined by perseverance and versatility.
Although he made his screen debut in 1971, he received his first credited role only in 1980. He went on to build a remarkable career, establishing himself as one of Malayalam cinema’s most dependable and versatile performers.
By the late 1980s, Mammootty had reached the peak of the Malayalam film industry and has continued to remain a dominant force with his ability to take on challenging roles across genres.
Released on February 15, 2024, Bramayugam stood apart as a rare black-and-white period horror drama.
Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film received widespread acclaim for its performances, cinematography, music and production design. It also became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of the year.
Mammootty had earlier won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for the same performance, marking his seventh State Best Actor honour.
The film gained international recognition when it was selected for a special screening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in February 2026 as part of the Where the Forest Meets the Sea series.
It became the first Mammootty-starrer to be screened at the prestigious museum, bringing the actor and the film to a wider global audience.
The National Award adds to a landmark year for Mammootty. Earlier this year, he was conferred the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour, for his contribution to cinema.
The latest recognition is more than a personal milestone. It celebrates an actor who has continuously reinvented himself across generations, refusing to be limited by age, image or convention.
At 74, Mammootty has once again reaffirmed his status as one of Indian cinema’s greatest performers, with a legacy built over five decades through discipline, versatility and a relentless pursuit of excellence.