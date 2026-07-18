72nd National Film Awards winners: Indian cinema’s top honours announced

Indian cinema’s top films and artistes recognised at the prestigious awards
The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Saturday, honouring the best of Indian cinema from 2024.
Films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024, were eligible for this year’s awards. An 11-member jury headed by filmmaker Jayaraj evaluated entries from across India before finalising the winners.
Special Mention: Captain Miller (Tamil) — Dhanush
Special Mention: Meiyazhagan (Tamil)
Best Non-Feature Film: Bhangaar (Obsolete) (Marathi and English)
Best Debut Film of a Director: Ravi Raj Murmu
Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film: Kakori — Kamlesh K Mishra
Best Art/Culture Film: Main Nida (Hindi) — Atul Pandey
Best Film promoting Social and Environmental Values: Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism — Suraj Kumar
Best Animation Film: Touched as Water — Joshy Benedict
Best Short Film: Hamsafar (Marathi)
Best Direction: Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek (Hindi) — Anand L Rai
Best Cinematography: Life in Loom — Edmond Ranson
Best Sound Design: Blue (Tamil) — TS Hari Hara Sudhan
Best Editing: NDA (Hindi) — Manvir Jasrotia
Best Music Direction: Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) (Marathi) — Shivpal Singh Kang
Best Narrator: Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English) — Soundarya Jayachandran
Best Script: Obur (Clouds) (Hindi and Kashmiri) — Faraz Ali
Special Mention: Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi) — Jaymin Modi and Lokesh Ghai
Special Mention: Bhadra-Kali Natakam — Ananda Jyothi
Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima — Fasil Muhammed
Best Manipuri Film: Sunita — Yumnam Ajit Singh
Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi — Paresh Mokashi
Best Odia Film: Lahari — Amartya Bhattacharyya
Best Tamil Film: Raayan — Dhanush
Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu — Yadhu Vamsee
Best Garhwali Film: Dholi — Dinesh P Bhonsle
Best Tulu Film: IMBU — Shivdhwaj Studio
Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava for his contribution to Hindi cinema criticism
Best Book on Cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty
Non-feature film entries: 161 films across 24 languages competed in 16 categories.
The 2024 film calendar featured several critically acclaimed and commercially successful releases, including All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Hanu Man, Manjummel Boys and Premalu.
A total of 161 films across 24 languages competed in 16 categories in the non-feature film section.