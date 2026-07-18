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72nd National Film Awards winners: Indian cinema’s top honours announced

Indian cinema’s top films and artistes recognised at the prestigious awards

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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72nd National Film Awards 2026 winners announced: List of winners
72nd National Film Awards 2026 winners announced: List of winners

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on Saturday, honouring the best of Indian cinema from 2024.

Films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024, were eligible for this year’s awards. An 11-member jury headed by filmmaker Jayaraj evaluated entries from across India before finalising the winners.

72nd National Film Awards 2026: Winners list

Feature films

  • Special Mention: Captain Miller (Tamil) — Dhanush

  • Special Mention: Meiyazhagan (Tamil)

Non-feature films

  • Best Non-Feature Film: Bhangaar (Obsolete) (Marathi and English)

  • Best Debut Film of a Director: Ravi Raj Murmu

  • Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film: Kakori — Kamlesh K Mishra

  • Best Art/Culture Film: Main Nida (Hindi) — Atul Pandey

  • Best Film promoting Social and Environmental Values: Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism — Suraj Kumar

  • Best Animation Film: Touched as Water — Joshy Benedict

  • Best Short Film: Hamsafar (Marathi)

  • Best Direction: Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek (Hindi) — Anand L Rai

  • Best Cinematography: Life in Loom — Edmond Ranson

  • Best Sound Design: Blue (Tamil) — TS Hari Hara Sudhan

  • Best Editing: NDA (Hindi) — Manvir Jasrotia

  • Best Music Direction: Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) (Marathi) — Shivpal Singh Kang

  • Best Narrator: Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English) — Soundarya Jayachandran

  • Best Script: Obur (Clouds) (Hindi and Kashmiri) — Faraz Ali

  • Special Mention: Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi) — Jaymin Modi and Lokesh Ghai

  • Special Mention: Bhadra-Kali Natakam — Ananda Jyothi

Feature film winners (regional categories)

  • Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima — Fasil Muhammed

  • Best Manipuri Film: Sunita — Yumnam Ajit Singh

  • Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi — Paresh Mokashi

  • Best Odia Film: Lahari — Amartya Bhattacharyya

  • Best Tamil Film: Raayan — Dhanush

  • Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu — Yadhu Vamsee

  • Best Garhwali Film: Dholi — Dinesh P Bhonsle

  • Best Tulu Film: IMBU — Shivdhwaj Studio

Other honours

  • Best Film Critic: Sanjeev Shrivastava for his contribution to Hindi cinema criticism

  • Best Book on Cinema: Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya by Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty

Awards overview

  • Non-feature film entries: 161 films across 24 languages competed in 16 categories.

Films in contention

The 2024 film calendar featured several critically acclaimed and commercially successful releases, including All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Hanu Man, Manjummel Boys and Premalu.

A total of 161 films across 24 languages competed in 16 categories in the non-feature film section.

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