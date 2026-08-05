Mounting medical expenses push Malayalam cinema veteran to seek public help
Dubai: Veteran Malayalam actor Mohan Sharma, who has appeared in more than 170 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada cinema over a career spanning more than five decades is living in an old age home in Kerala and struggling to meet his medical expenses, according to media reports.
The 76-year-old actor recently disclosed that advancing age, health issues and the lack of a steady income had left him with little choice but to seek assistance. His revelation quickly drew attention across the South Indian film industry.
Among the first to respond was superstar Rajinikanth, who donated Rs 1 lakh to help cover Sharma's immediate medical and living expenses. The gesture has been widely praised by fans and members of the film fraternity. As per Manorama Online, the veteran actor suffers from multiple health issues and requires nearly Rs 40,000 every month for his medical and living expenses but has no regular source of income.
Sharma has largely remained away from the limelight since his last film appearance in 2020.
Sharma is best known for his performances in films including Chattakari (1974), Nellu (1974), Akkarai Pachai (1974), Prayanam (1975), Chuvanna Sandhyakal (1975), Thoondil Meen (1977), Nadakame Ulagam (1979), Kaanthavalayam (1980), Saagara Sangamam (1983), Veta (1986), Suyamvaram (1999), Dada Sahib (2000), Friends (2001), Kuberan (2002), Parthiban Kanavu (2003), Priyamana Thozhi (2003), Sachien (2005), Mayamohini (2012), Mamangam (2019) and Forensic (2020).
Sharma was initially married to actor Lakshmi, his co-star in films such as Chattakari, Raagam and Prayanam. According to Manorama Online, the couple married in 1975 but separated five years later, in 1980. He later reportedly married a woman named Shanthi.
Born in Kerala, Sharma made his acting debut in the early 1970s and went on to establish himself as a respected actor, filmmaker, producer and screenwriter. He worked with some of South India's leading directors and shared screen space with many of Indian cinema's biggest stars. He earned a reputation for portraying dignified, emotionally nuanced characters in both lead and supporting roles.
Speaking about the financial difficulties that led to his current situation, Sharma said his critically acclaimed bilingual film Gramam/Namma Gramam proved to be a turning point in his life. Although the film won several awards, he said its release became financially burdensome.
"My budget was initially Rs 1.25 crore, but it eventually crossed Rs 2 crore. I had to spend my own money on theatres, publicity and promotional material," Sharma said in a recent interview.
To repay mounting debts, Sharma said he was forced to sell his apartment in Chennai's upscale Poes Garden neighbourhood. He recalled buying the property on the advice of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, who had recommended investing in a housing project in the area.
"I bought the flat based on her advice, but in the end, I had to sell it to clear my debts," he said.
News of Sharma's condition has reignited discussions about the welfare of ageing artistes and the limited financial support available to many veteran performers after their careers come to an end.
Following Rajinikanth's contribution, fans and well-wishers have also come forward to offer assistance, hoping the veteran actor receives the care and dignity he deserves. Sharma's story is a reminder that even a celebrated career in cinema does not always guarantee financial security in later life.