Don’t Trouble The Trouble Teaser: Fahadh Faasil’s magician calls on Alia Bhatt before things go wrong

Released on Monday in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the teaser introduces Faasil as a small-time magician whose simple tricks lead to unexpected results (obviously, who expects the obvious when magic is involved?). He lives with a young girl, played by child actor Sara, and the fun quickly spirals when one of his performances gives her real supernatural abilities. The two share a sweet friendship, and there's a shoutout to a familiar name: He begins by saying, "Om phat, fatafat, Panipat, Alia Bhatt."