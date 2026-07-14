Don’t Trouble The Trouble Teaser: Fahadh Faasil’s magician calls on Alia Bhatt before things go wrong

The first teaser of Don’t Trouble the Trouble has arrived
With a little bit of magic, you can run amok.
Fahadh Faasil is stepping into Telugu cinema as the man who accidentally creates a little bit of magic, and a whole lot of trouble. The first teaser of Don’t Trouble the Trouble has arrived, offering a glimpse of the actor’s first Telugu film as a lead.
Released on Monday in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, the teaser introduces Faasil as a small-time magician whose simple tricks lead to unexpected results (obviously, who expects the obvious when magic is involved?). He lives with a young girl, played by child actor Sara, and the fun quickly spirals when one of his performances gives her real supernatural abilities. The two share a sweet friendship, and there's a shoutout to a familiar name: He begins by saying, "Om phat, fatafat, Panipat, Alia Bhatt."
The girl grows attached to him, but her newfound powers soon turn his life upside down. Suddenly, the magician who thought he understood tricks finds himself dealing with something far beyond his control. The teaser moves between humour, fantasy and a darker edge, hinting at a story that won't fit into one genre.
Directed by Shashank Yeleti, who co-wrote the screenplay with Hamza Ali, Don’t Trouble the Trouble marks a significant milestone for Faasil. While the actor has appeared in Telugu hits including Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel, this is his first Telugu film where he takes centre stage as the lead.
Presented by SS Rajamouli and produced by the team behind Baahubali, Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and S.S. Karthikeya under Arka Mediaworks, the film has carried considerable attention since its announcement in 2024. Principal photography began in February 2026 with a night shoot in Hyderabad, adding to the anticipation around the project.
Adding to the film’s mood is the music and background score by Kaala Bhairava, nephew of SS Rajamouli and son of Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. The teaser’s soundscape shifts between playful and suspenseful, matching the film’s unusual tone. Brad Francis has handled cinematography, Praveen Antony is the editor, and the cast also features Saurabh Sachdeva, known for Animal and Jaane Jaan.
With Don’t Trouble the Trouble arriving in theatres on September 11, the teaser’s biggest reveal may be that Fahadh Faasil isn’t playing a superhero or a larger-than-life figure — he is simply a man who discovers that some magic tricks come with consequences.