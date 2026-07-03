I admired what Alpha was trying to do, even when I wasn't convinced by how it did it. There's something undeniably exciting about seeing two talented actors stake their claim in a genre that has historically belonged to men. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari prove they have the charisma, screen presence and physicality to anchor a big-ticket action franchise. I only wish the film had trusted them and itself with a story every bit as fearless as the statement it was trying to make.