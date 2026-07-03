Alia Bhatt’s Alpha records modest ticket sales in advance booking

Advance bookings for the Shiv Rawail directorial opened only two days before release, and so far the response has been fairly muted. According to Sacnilk, Alpha has collected around Rs 1.58 crore in India net pre-sales (over Rs 2 crore gross including blocked seats), with about 11,255 tickets sold across 2,987 shows, earning roughly Rs 44.89 lakh. The momentum in multiplexes across major urban centres has remained on the softer side.