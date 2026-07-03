Alia Bhatt’s Alpha records modest ticket sales in advance booking

Alpha marks the first woman-led film in the YRD spy universe
When Alpha was announced in 2024, it came with much fanfare, as it a was the first woman-led spy thriller in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, fronted by Alia Bhatt. Two years later, as the film finally heads to cinemas, the early buzz hasn’t quite converted into box office firepower just yet.
Advance bookings for the Shiv Rawail directorial opened only two days before release, and so far the response has been fairly muted. According to Sacnilk, Alpha has collected around Rs 1.58 crore in India net pre-sales (over Rs 2 crore gross including blocked seats), with about 11,255 tickets sold across 2,987 shows, earning roughly Rs 44.89 lakh. The momentum in multiplexes across major urban centres has remained on the softer side.
According to Indian outlets such as Indian Express, On BookMyShow as well, activity has been relatively subdued, with around 1,790 tickets booked in the last hour, a sign that last-minute rush hasn’t quite kicked in yet.
Trade circles are currently eyeing an opening day in the Rs 5–7 crore range. A lot, however, hinges on how audiences respond once the film actually lands, strong word of mouth could still change the trajectory over the weekend.
Made on an estimated budget of around Rs 100 crore, Alpha also reportedly sees Alia Bhatt charging about Rs 17 crore for the project, adding further weight to expectations.
The film has cleared the Central Board of Film Certification with a UA 16+ rating and no major cuts. A few violent sequences were reportedly softened, but no substantial edits were made.
Alpha arrives amid a competitive box office window. Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle continues its steady run despite mixed reviews, crossing the Rs120 crore mark, while Huma Qureshi’s Baby Do Die Do is also struggling to find traction ahead of release.
This also marks Alia Bhatt’s third action-heavy outing after Heart of Stone and Jigra. While Jigra earned critical appreciation, it failed to pull audiences into theatres in significant numbers.