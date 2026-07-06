Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller shrugs off troll storm, crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide in opening weekend

The YRF spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari has crossed Rs 50 crore gross worldwide in its first three days, turning what was expected to be a cautious start into a steadier-than-expected opening weekend. In the process, the film has kept pace with early numbers of titles like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, even as its online reception has been considerably noisier than its box office trajectory.