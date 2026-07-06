Alpha Box Office: Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller shrugs off troll storm, crosses Rs 50 crore worldwide in opening weekend

A part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe, Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail
For a film that arrived under a cloud of declining buzz, mixed reviews, and a very online tendency to pick it apart frame by frame, Alpha is trudging on steadily, shrugging off the criticism.
The YRF spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari has crossed Rs 50 crore gross worldwide in its first three days, turning what was expected to be a cautious start into a steadier-than-expected opening weekend. In the process, the film has kept pace with early numbers of titles like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi, even as its online reception has been considerably noisier than its box office trajectory.
And if the internet has been busy circulating clips and sharpening its commentary, often placing Alia Bhatt at the centre of it, Alpha has still stormed ahead.
Released across 9,000 screens in India, Alpha opened with over Rs 6 crore in advance bookings for day one, setting up a Rs 9.25 crore net domestic opening. Cue a healthier-than-expected weekend curve, with Saturday and Sunday growth pushing the film to a Rs 34 crore net domestic total (Rs 40.80 crore gross) by the end of its first weekend, as quoted by Hindustan Times.
The real test, as always, now lies in Monday’s drop. For now, Alpha also benefits from a relatively open field in July, with limited competition apart from Dhamaal 4. But that breathing space only matters if it survives the first weekday stretch.
If domestic chatter has been mixed, overseas audiences have been more welcoming. The film has earned around $2 million internationally in its first three days, pushing its worldwide gross to approximately Rs 58.80 crore after the opening weekend.
It’s a figure that places it comfortably ahead of its domestic perception problem, if not entirely above it.
The opening weekend has also recalibrated expectations for Alia Bhatt’s recent box office record. Her previous theatrical lead, Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, had earned around Rs 55 crore worldwide over its entire run.
Alpha has already crossed that figure in just three days.
The film has also edged past the opening weekend worldwide numbers of her two biggest solo-led successes so far—Gangubai Kathiawadi and Raazi, which earned Rs 55 crore and Rs 43 crore respectively in their first weekends. Both films eventually went on to cross the ₹Rs 150 crore mark globally, a benchmark that now looms as the real long game for Alpha.
A part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe, Alpha is written by Uday Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles, with a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan, reprising his War character.