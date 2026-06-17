Alia Bhatt responds to 'Where is Sharvari?' questions after Alpha teaser
Dubai: Alia Bhatt appears to have addressed the "where is Sharvari" chatter that followed the release of the Alpha teaser, sharing a cheeky social media post that got her co-star joining in on the joke.
Yash Raj Films dropped the much-awaited teaser for Alpha on 10 June, offering fans their first proper look at the female-led spy thriller. The teaser leaned heavily on Alia's spy avatar and Bobby Deol's menacing screen presence, but noticeably left out two of the film's other lead names, Sharvari and Anil Kapoor.
Fans took to social media almost immediately to question why Sharvari, one of the film's central stars, was missing entirely from the first look. One user wrote, "Where's Sharvari? Is she just not in the teaser." Several others made similar comments, with many suggesting the teaser felt more like a solo character promo for Alia than a true ensemble reveal.
On Wednesday, Alia seemed to acknowledge the buzz directly. She posted a set of photos with Sharvari to Instagram, with both actors dressed in matching white Alpha T-shirts and dark sunglasses, posing in front of a white building. Sharvari paired her T-shirt with denim, while Alia opted for a high-waisted skirt with an asymmetrical hemline and a slit.
The caption read simply: "Where is Sharvari?"
Sharvari did not let the moment pass quietly. She responded in the comments with her own cheeky line: "Preeessseeeenttt miss!!!"
The lighthearted exchange quickly resonated with fans who had been following the conversation since the teaser dropped, turning what had started as mild criticism into a moment of camaraderie between the two co-stars.
Alpha is the latest addition to YRF's expanding spy universe, joining a franchise that includes Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), Pathaan (2023), Tiger 3 (2023) and War 2 (2025). The film was first teased at the end of War 2, with a brief glimpse of Bobby Deol training a young girl hinting at what was to come.
Shiv Rawail directs the film, working from a screenplay by Soumil Shukla and Shridhar Raghavan, with a story credited to Uday Chopra. Aditya Chopra and Akshaye Widhani produce the project, and Ishita Moitra has written the dialogues.
Alongside Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol, the film also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Despite being part of the film's main cast, neither Anil nor Sharvari appeared in the teaser, a choice that has fuelled ongoing speculation about how their characters fit into the story.
Alpha is scheduled to hit theatres on 3 July, continuing YRF's run of high-octane spy thrillers. With the teaser having generated plenty of online discussion already, and Alia and Sharvari's playful exchange adding another layer of buzz, anticipation for the film's full trailer is expected to build further in the coming weeks.