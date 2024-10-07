Every actor believes they are only as good as their last film. But what happens when factors beyond your control, like a global pandemic, derail all your well-laid plans?

Bollywood actress Sharvari, who will soon be seen alongside Alia Bhatt in the action-packed spy drama Alpha, remembers going through such a challenging phase.

“It’s not always been easy. There was a time when I had shot for films, but nothing was releasing. I had no release in theatres for three years after 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. Even though I knew I was working and I had films, audiences didn’t know me,” recalls Sharvari.

But a lot has changed since that lean phase. She had two back-to-back releases, including the horror-comedy 'Munjya' in June 2024 and the caste-based action drama 'Vedaa' with John Abraham in August 2024.

“When I look back at everything that has happened over the years, I am proud of the journey I have had. I am very proud of myself for sticking by my gut, choosing the kind of films I want to do, and just believing in myself through the entire process.”

Sharvari began her Bollywood journey as an assistant director on films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', 'Bajirao Mastani', and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'.

In 2020, she made her acting debut in the Amazon Prime series 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye', and soon after, starred in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, earning industry attention. After a brief gap, Sharvari returned in 2024 with 'Munjya', a horror-comedy that became a sleeper hit, solidifying her presence in the film industry. The Yash Raj Films discovery followed it up with 'Vedaa', a searing film on caste discrimination in modern India.

“'Munjya' was such an underdog film because there was not much conversation or hype around it when it released … But its success made me very proud … I was possibly waiting for that moment to arrive in my life where I am finally able to put out my work … It’s been worth the wait,” she added.

Her recent release, 'Vedaa', saw her play a Dalit college student and aspiring boxer whose life has been shaped by systemic biases and prejudice. Along with John Abraham, she learns to fight back against her oppressors. For the role, she transformed into a “lean, mean machine.”

“'Vedaa' was one of the most challenging films of my career. I have not done many films, but in the few films I have done, prepping for this role was the most challenging—physically and mentally. I had to put myself out there. It was a titular role, and the story was such that I think it needed a lot of sensitivity,” said Sharvari, who did not audition for the role. A long conversation with producer Nikhil Advani, where he “gauged her as a person and as an actor,” helped her land the role. But playing a young woman from a lower caste who’s relentlessly discriminated against by her higher-caste peers took a toll on her.

John Abraham and Sharvari in 'Vedaa'

“Such films put you in a dark space … It reminds you of the sorry state that we are in ... Not just the physically challenging scenes, but the emotional scenes in the film were heart-breaking and gut-wrenching. The realization that Vedaa is based on two real-life stories is a punch to your gut … I really hope the movie changed at least one mind or started a conversation about caste … That’s a big win for me.”

Her next film is more of a tentpole actioner, 'Alpha', bigger in scale and size than the films of her past. Perched as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, the movie will hit theatres on December 25 next year and will see two women kick some serious behind.

“The fact that a project like this gets greenlit, where you have two women headlining a spy universe film, is the first of its kind in Bollywood. It’s like we are breaking glass ceilings. It’s really cool to see two women come together to do some kick-[expletive] action. It’s something that we have not definitely done before,” said Sharvari.

Being on a diet and strength training is a crucial part of her preparation for 'Alpha' with Alia Bhatt

Speaking of women enjoying a wider berth in films and scope of roles, Sharvari reflects on her own experiences in the industry. As an outsider without powerful acting dynasties backing her, did she ever feel unsafe?

“I am not going to make a broad statement because it’s unfair. But on the sets and films that I have worked, I have always felt very, very safe, and I have always felt heard and seen. I am grateful for getting to work with people who made me feel that way. But this is my experience, and I don’t want to put this out as a statement to disregard anybody else’s experiences on a film set.”

The actress believes it’s an incredible time to be a part of Bollywood films, especially as a woman.

“Women characters are being written so well. I can’t take credit for that. Makers, writers, and the audiences have accepted a lot of films that have been headlined by women. Single female-lead films like Gangubhai Kathiawadi and Crew, which boasted three women, are headlining projects that went on to become big hits. The audiences have empowered a lot of people to make and write films like this. Now we get to chew on roles that represent women in all their glory.”

At the time of this interview, Sharvari may have been on a career high but was on a strict diet to prepare for her action film with Alia Bhatt. She was also counting the days to an Indian festival, hoping to eat a few sweets on that day.

“When my movies released, I treated myself to really good food a couple of times because I was feeling really happy. I had a few big cheat meals because I feel like celebrating with food. But since I am on this strict diet for Alpha, I need to get back on track,” said Sharvari, claiming she’s an uncomplicated soul who is a foodie at heart. But such discipline comes as a part and parcel of being an actress who’s under constant scrutiny.