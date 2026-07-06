'Alia Bhatt's downfall is higher than most people's peak': Mom Soni Razdan amplifies fan support amid troll attacks

Trolls dissected numerous frames from her film Alpha, saying that the actress 'was done'
Just in case Alia Bhatt was hoping (not that she was, she seems to be used to it), for a clean theatrical moment with Alpha, the conversation around her has once again spilled far beyond the box office. The actor has been facing a steady wave of online trolling in recent months, ranging from criticism of her Cannes appearances to frame-by-frame breakdowns of her performances, and the release of the YRF spy thriller has only intensified that scrutiny.
Since the film hit cinemas on Friday, Bhatt has found herself at the centre of renewed online trolling, with sections of social media dissecting everything from individual scenes to promotional interviews. While Alpha managed a respectable opening, it also registered the lowest debut within the YRF spy universe so far, further fuelling commentary online.
Alia’s mother, actor Soni Razdan, has been actively resharing posts on social media in support of her daughter following the film’s release. On X (formerly Twitter), Razdan reposted several positive reactions from fans and viewers who pushed back against the negativity surrounding Alpha.
Among the posts she amplified were reviews suggesting that the film has been unfairly dismissed online, as well as comparisons being drawn with other recent releases such as Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. Razdan also shared fan comments arguing that the backlash did not match audience response.
One repost included a strongly worded reaction to the criticism, telling all 'to shut up'. Another post she appeared to endorse suggested that the idea of Bhatt’s “downfall” was exaggerated, stating, “And this is supposedly her downfall? Her downfall is still higher than a lot of people’s peak,” alongside a clip of her dance sequence with co-star Sharvari.
She also reshared posts pointing to encouraging early box office trends, including claims of strong turnout in theatres.
Filmmaker Karan Johar also came out in support of Alpha following its release, using Instagram Stories to push back against online negativity and highlight its theatrical performance. He wrote, “When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things ... the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors.”
He further added, “The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity! So please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing."
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha marks a new chapter in the YRF spy universe, which includes titles such as Tiger, War, and Pathaan. The film is also notable for being the first female-led entry in the franchise, featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles alongside Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.
Despite the noise online, the film has reportedly grossed over Rs 58 crore worldwide, setting the stage for a closely watched box office trajectory in the days ahead.