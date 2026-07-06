'Alia Bhatt's downfall is higher than most people's peak': Mom Soni Razdan amplifies fan support amid troll attacks

Just in case Alia Bhatt was hoping (not that she was, she seems to be used to it), for a clean theatrical moment with Alpha, the conversation around her has once again spilled far beyond the box office. The actor has been facing a steady wave of online trolling in recent months, ranging from criticism of her Cannes appearances to frame-by-frame breakdowns of her performances, and the release of the YRF spy thriller has only intensified that scrutiny.